Hardship: Awori Indigenes Commend Sanwo-olu On Ounje Eko Initiative

Members of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his efforts aimed at alleviating the sufferings of residents of the state with respect to the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country. Specifically, members of the organisation lauded the governor for coming up with the Ounje Eko initiative, saying the move will help residents cope with the harsh economic situation of the country. The commendation is coming just as the group, which comprises Awori speaking indigenes of the state lauded the coopera- tive partnership between the state and Niger State government on food securi- ty in the state. These form part of a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of AWAN, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo, which he issued on Friday on behalf of the group. In the statement made available to newsmen, Jafojo praised the governor for demonstrating leadership to the people of the state at these critical times.

