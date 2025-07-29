Hardship As FG’s Onicha-Ugbo-Idumuje Ugboko-Abuja Road Collapses

The failed Onicha-UgboIdumuje-Ugboko-Abuja Federal road at Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has finally collapsed.

The road links travellers from the Eastern and South-South zones of Nigeria, through Delta North Senatorial District to Uromi in Edo State and connects to the Northern part of the country.

Since last year, before the rains set in, the failed portions of the major gateway of the road in Delta to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) became a death trap.

Commuters and residents within the axis have continued to groan due to the hectic task they face in navigating the highway. The road has been plied by moving, stationary and breakdown heavy-duty trucks and ancillary vehicles.

The palliative, which the Senator, representing Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko, who hails from IdumujeUgboko accorded the road in 2022 to make it accessible, has worn out. Thereafter, life became interesting and meaningful, resonating with prayers and encomium.

A commercial driver, who simply identified himself as Chukwuebuka said on the road yesterday, “Agony and traumatic experience has resurfaced again. This time around, the deplorable section extended to unimaginable stretch covering over one kilometer towards the Benin- Asaba Expressway.”