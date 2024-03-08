Hardship: Appoint Women To Save Nigeria From Disaster, Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

Amid the celebration of the 2024 International Women’s Day, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has sent a wake-up call to President Bola Tinubu, asking him to appoint a woman to lead the country’s economic recovery.

This was as the Ohanaeze claimed that a Nigerian woman economist with international expertise may save the country from impending doom.

According to the factional Secretary-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, women are disproportionately impacted by the current economic downturn.

In a statement released on Women’s Day this year, Isiguzoro prayed that Tinubu would have the discernment to guide Nigeria through the current economic challenges and into a more promising future.

He said: “The harsh reality on the ground paints a dire picture: Nigerian women are disproportionately impacted by the ongoing crisis.

“The lack of accessible healthcare facilities has led to an alarming rise in maternal mortality rates. Inflation rates have crushed the dreams of small and medium businesses run by market women, while pervasive hunger has made it a daunting task for mothers to feed their children or afford their education costs.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo makes an impassioned plea to President Tinubu to avert Nigeria’s total collapse. The current economic team is struggling to find solutions, and the deep-rooted damage cannot be fixed by their efforts alone.

“Only a globally experienced Nigerian female economist can steer Nigeria away from the brink of disaster and offer a glimmer of hope in the tumultuous economic landscape.

“Ohanaeze emphasizes the bitter truth that Nigerian women have little cause for celebration compared to their global counterparts thriving in prosperous economies.

“The call to action is clear: President Tinubu must make tough decisions, including overhauling his economic team. The blame isn’t solely on the federal level; state governors also shoulder responsibility for Nigeria’s economic woes.

“Immediate intervention is crucial at all governance levels to prevent further suffering among women, children and youth.”