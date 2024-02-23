Hardship: APC, Opposition In Endless Blame Game

There seems to be no end in sight to the verbal war between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition political parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) over Federal Government inability to rise to the challenge of high cost of living and economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing at the moment. The latest of the spat was triggered by the PDP Governors Forum declaration that though they supported the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, they had thought there were safeguards embedded in the process and LP’s attribution of the suffering in the country to economic policies of the APC administration.

PDP govs, party BoT blame APC on state of the nation

Rising from their meeting in Abuja, the PDP governors described Nigeria as being on the road to Venezuela, a reference to that country’s economic crisis despite being a major oil producer. Besides their worries over the biting economic situation, the PDP governors also demanded the establish- ment of state police to curtail the growing insecurity in the country. The governors of the opposition ex- traction noted that they had been working with the Federal Government to assuage the situation and that it was time the APC administration took urgent measures to address the general malaise. Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said: “We have been working closely with the Federal Government since the inception of this administration.

The rising cost of living is not only under the purview of the Federal Government; we have been partnering with them to make sure that we don’t bring any distraction but the monetary and economic policies rest squarely with the Federal Government. “The majority of Nigerians voted for this administration, so we are doing so much across party lines and on a bi- partisan basis, within the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and within the National Economic Council to make sure that we cushion the effects of some of these policies. We have reached out to our people and opened the food reserves in a manner that will provide some succour to our people at the lower level. “But at the onset of this administration, we supported the removal of subsidy; we believed that there were safeguards; we believed that if we took collective decisions, we should go by it.

But certainly, we have seen that it is a free fall for the naira. The cost of living is going high; we are almost on the road to Venezuela.” On the call for state police and the fall of the naira, Governor Mohammed said: “We reiterate our call for state police with appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government. The Forum decried the falling value of the Naira and requested the monetary and fiscal authorities to find appropriate solutions.” While he noted that the PDP governors give concrete opposition without insulting anybody, he however, said that the decision squarely rests with Nigerians and other organs in the country to make sure that the government does things that will bring succour to all.

“PDP is the most democratic party, the most experienced party in the country. We have been at the seat of governance and Nigerians took a decision to bring APC to the centre and we respect their sensibilities and sense of judgement of Nigerians. What we are doing is giving positive criticism to the obnoxious policies of the federal government,” he said. Apart from the PDP governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party also expressed concerns over what it described as biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life- enhancing commodities and alarm- ing food scarcity in the country occasioned by the ill-implemented policies of the APC administration which are already causing restiveness and agitations in various parts of the country.

The PDP BoT in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said: “The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laid back attitude of the APC administration to issues of security, especially in the last nine months. “The BoT is appalled by the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of Naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable Nigerians. The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar, and incessant increase in the pump price of fuel, which now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“These have attendant negative con- sequences as evident in the nearly 30 per cent inflation rate, 41 per cent unemployment rate and alarming 46 per cent poverty rate where up to 130 million citizens have sunk deeper into multi-dimensional poverty in the last nine months. The BoT is disturbed that the catastrophic economic and security situation in the country has left Nigerians hopeless, despondent, and angry and constitutes a present and immediate threat to the survival of the country as hardworking young Nigerians, professionals in critical fields as well as major multinational companies are now leaving our nation in droves.”

LP joins the fray

The Labour Party, on its part, said it was no longer news that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration had built on the ruinous economic legacy left behind by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said: “The simple question to ask is, are Nigerians better off today than they were 10 years ago? What is the cost of living today? How much is the exchange rate of the Naira to major currencies, especially the United States Dollars today? After so much talk, has corruption reduced? What about the security situation nationwide? “Today, it is an incontestable fact that more and more Nigerians are falling into the poverty trap more than ever before in our nation’s history. Amid all these problems appointees of this government are helping themselves to our common patrimony.

“Nigerians are being treated to one financial scandal after another. It is un- fortunate. Instead of confronting these problems, the ruling party is dissipating energy fueling a contrived crisis in opposition political parties. No true democracy can survive without credible opposition the type the Labour Party is prepared to continue to provide until we retrieve the people’s mandate in 2027.”

FG dismisses PDP gov’s claim

The Federal Government in its reaction disagreed with the PDP governors over economic hardship in the country. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke for the government, accused the PDP governors of playing to the gallery. He claimed that most of them have not properly utilised increased federal allocations to improve the welfare of their people. According to the minister, many PDP states are owing salaries and pensions, and have done little or nothing to boost agriculture, only to turn around to blame the Federal Government. His words: “As critical stakeholders and leaders at the sub-national level, the PDP governors certainly have the right to state their position on national concerns as is expected.

However, as leaders in the country who are members of two important constitutional organs of government – the National Economic Council, which is the highest economic management organ of the country, and the National Council of States, we believe the PDP governors did not conduct themselves in a manner befit- ting their roles as leaders. “It is far-fetched when PDP governors, who are supposed to be major players in driving economic growth and prosperity for our citizens in their respective states, mischievously and falsely compare our current economic challenges to Venezuela. We want to state categorically that though our country is going through some rough patches, which are being addressed by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our situation is nowhere near what is happening in Venezuela.

“The Nigerian economy is still very strong and is expected to record a three per cent GDP growth this year. The economy is meeting financial obligations to lenders at home and abroad. The Nigerian government is running effectively, and our government can pay all its bills while maintaining a healthy trade balance with trading partners worldwide. “While opposition politicians are expected to play politics, it should be done within the bounds of truth and fidelity to facts. It is unconscionable for PDP Governors to manipulate facts and misinform Nigerians about our country’s true state of affairs. Since President Tinubu assumed office, the revenue available to the three tiers of government has more than doubled. All 36 States, including the 774 lo- cal governments, have been receiving significantly larger allocations on the back of the reforms being pursued by President Tinubu to reposition our national economy.

“Nigerians should ask PDP governors how far and how well they have utilised the increased revenue to better the lives of Nigerians in their respective states. It is on record that most states controlled by PDP owe workers and pensioners months of unpaid salary and pension arrears. The PDP governors have defaulted in paying gratuities to their retired workers. It is also a fact that many of the PDP Governors have not paid N30,000 minimum wage to their workers since it took effect more than 4 years ago. All of these anomalies in their states contribute significantly to the economic pressure their citizens face. “If PDP governors are genuinely interested in the living conditions of Nigerians and are not just stirring up disaffection and ill-will towards the Federal Government, we urge them to meet their obligations to workers, pensioners, and local contractors and see the multiplier effect.

It is disappointing that PDP Governors talk about rising costs of living and food when they have not done much to increase food production in their states. The land in Nigeria belongs to the states, not the Federal Government. “PDP governors, in their communiqué did not tell Nigerians how they are supporting farmers in their states to boost food production – a responsibility that is strictly within their purview. Instead, they shift all the blame to the Federal Government, while shirking their responsibilities to the people they govern. The APC-led administration of President Tinubu is working assiduously to ad- dress the current challenges. “The President is working with his security chiefs to eliminate all security threats wherever they exist within our borders, and we are getting results in the number of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers that have either been killed or arrested in the past few weeks.

The success of the efforts is also reflected in the over 700 abducted Nigerians who have been rescued from captivity. “The Central Bank is addressing the problem of volatility in the exchange rate, and we are begin- ning to see stability that will eventually lead to the naira gaining its actual value against the dollar and other convertible currencies. We urge the PDP Governors to join their colleagues in the Nigerian Governors Forum, who are collaborating with President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to revamp our economy for Nigerians’ collective well-being.”

PGF cautions PDPGF

Governors of APC extraction under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in their reaction, cautioned their counterparts in the PDP against utterances and ac- tions capable of inciting the masses against the Federal Government. The chairman of the Forum and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the economic and security challenges confronting the nation needed a collaborative approach towards finding lasting solu- tions to them and not finger-pointing. He noted that it was unpatriotic for those in leadership positions to play the ostrich when they were fully aware of what President Tinubu was doing to reverse the situation. According to him, while the PDP had catalogued what they perceived to be the economic problem of the country, they could not proffer a single solution to it.

He noted that the statement by the PDP governors that “ultimately, the decision rests squarely with Nigerians and other organs in the country to ensure that we take actions that will bring relief to all of us” amounted to veiled incitement of the public against the Federal Government, particularly coming on the heels of a 14-day notice of strike by the organised Labour. “As leaders, mere criticisms or even playing to the gallery for public applause is not the way to go. Engaging in blame game is also not the way to go. All of us are members of the National Economic Council, where we have the opportunity to make our input. I don’t think my colleagues have exhausted that avenue,” Uzodimma said. He added that he was happy that the PDP as a party supported the removal of fuel subsidy, which is at the heart of the economic challenges in the country.

“I don’t know when they stopped supporting that economic policy, but they are familiar with the cliche that you cannot make an Omelet without breaking an egg. We were all aware of the temporary hardship the policy would cause, but that will soon give way to prosperity,” he said. Uzodimma said he was aware that President Tinubu is working assiduously to ensure that the economy is brought back to shape for Nigerians to rejoice again. He enjoined the PDP, especially the governors, to encourage Nigerians to be patient instead of denigrating the image of the country before the international community. According to him, it would amount to a great disservice to the country for leaders to tend to incite the citizens against the government.

Govt outlines measures

In a bid to address the challenge, the Federal Government on February 14, an- nounced that it would distribute the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains approved to poor Nigerians at no cost. It also announced that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had been engaged in the distribution process to ensure that the commodities get to the targeted citizens nationwide. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said President Tinubu had directed the ministry to re- lease 42,000MT of maize, millet and other commodities from the national strategic reserves to address the rising cost of food in Nigeria. He said the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria had committed to releasing about 60,000MT of rice to the markets. “The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000MT of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000MT immediately.

The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores. “They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. They will make that available to Nigerians; to bring out to the market to make food avail- able. This 42,000MT is going to the needy free of charge. It will be directly to the needy at no cost. We’ve met with NEMA and DSS to give us the index. These are where to gather intelligence reports on where it is needed the most. And we are going to look at those indices,” he said. The minister insisted that the government would ensure that only those who needed the grains benefitted from the exercise, adding that state governors had been put on notice concerning that decision.

Apart from the release of the grains, the Federal Government and governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to consider multi-level policing to stem the worrisome tide of insecurity which is considered to be at the heart of the present food crisis. The Minister of Information said a series of meetings were in the pipeline to determine the modalities for the setting up of the state police, noting therefore that nothing concrete had yet been determined. Idris said: “Now, there is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police. Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. Both the federal government and the state governments agree on the necessity of having state police; now this is a significant shift.

But as I said, more work needs to be done in that direction.” According to the minister, the meeting observed that the security situation in the country had significantly improved, pointing out those farmers had returned to farmlands that were hitherto inaccessible due to insecurity in places such as Borno, Jigawa, and Plateau states, among others. He said that the meeting discussed the need to improve the numerical strength of forest rangers and train them to keep the farms and borders safe. The minister said the president and the governors were thankful to the security agencies for the work they were doing. “Some of them even pay the supreme price with their lives to ensure that Nigerians have a secure environment. They have thanked Mr. President for all that he’s doing. And they have also asked him to do more so that, at the end of the day, we will have a completely secured Nigeria.”