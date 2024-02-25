Hardship: Alli Distributes Grains To Traders In Ibadan

As part of the ways to alleviate the current economic hardship being faced by the masses in his district, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has distributed grains to many traders in various markets in the state.

Notable markets that have been touched by the distribution efforts include Bodija Rice Market, Bodija Plank Market, Sango Market, Mokola Market, Favours Scout Camp Market, Aaree, Akobo Market, Asi, Eleyele Market, Danjuma, Bode Market, and Oja Oba Market, to mention a few.

According to Akeem Abas, the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the act of kindness and generosity was a testament to his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people he represents.

The distribution of the grains to traders has been met with gratitude and appreciation from the beneficiaries, “many who have expressed their heartfelt thanks to Senator Alli for his thoughtfulness and for recognising the difficulties they face in their daily lives.

“The gesture has not only provided much-needed sustenance but serves as a morale booster, reminding the traders that they are not alone in their struggles.

“Senator Alli’s distribution efforts highlight the importance of collective responsibility and the role that leaders can play in supporting their communities during challenging times.

“By taking proactive steps to alleviate the economic hardship faced by traders, Senator Alli has demonstrated his commitment to serving the interests of the people and finding practical solutions to the challenges they face.

As the distribution of grains continues across the Oyo South Senatorial District, Abas noted that his Boss’s efforts have served as a beacon of hope for many. “His selflessness and dedication to the well-being of the people are a testament to his character and leadership”, he stressed.