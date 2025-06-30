Hardship: All Hope Not Lost, Cleric Advises Nigerians

Pastor Oladele Balogun has appealed to the government to do more to tackle the country’s myriad problems. According to him, Nigerians are going through difficult times.

However, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (SATGO) on Administration implored Nigerians to ditch negative confessions, stressing that the situation in Nigeria is not beyond divine reversal.

Balogun said these ahead of the church’s thanksgiving service tagged ‘Divine Intervention’ fixed for July 6. He said Pastor Enoch Adeboye is leading prayers for national economic restoration and enlargement, as Nigeria needs transformation into the realm of divine opportunities.

The Pastor-in-charge of RCCG Region 1, National Headquarters, Throne of Grace, EbuteMetta, Lagos, called for support for government’s effort to address the challenges facing the country.

Balogun said:”Our nation as well as other nations of the world are goingthrough challenging times. “However, the good news is that these challenges are surmountable by faith, if we do not entertain doubt.

“As citizens and stakeholders, we need to drop the garb of negative confessions and plug into the mystery of faith and positive reasoning, to drive positive action, towards moving Nigeria forward.

‘The leadership is putting in everything the team can humanly do. “However, a lot of ground still needs to be covered for a nation as big as Nigeria.”