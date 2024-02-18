Hardship: Alia Worried Over Herders Influx Into Benue, Cost Of Food Items

…Says we are passing through troubling times

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has expressed deep worry over the excruciating economic hardship being faced by the people of the state particularly the high cost of food items and massive influx of suspected armed Fulani terrorists in communities of the state.

The governor expressed his feelings at the weekend during a Thanksgiving Mass to mark the 36th Priestly Ordination anniversary, 60th birthday celebration and book launch in honour of the Rector of St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Dr. Simeon Iber.

Governor Alia who was commenting on the growing economic downturn ravaging the country, said his administration is “working tirelessly to provide support to farmers and increase food production in the state” even as the federal government is putting measures in place to alleviate the hardship.

The governor, in a statement by his Principal Special Assistant on Media and Content Creation, Mr Isaac Uzaan, said his government has “taken cognizance of the influx of herders in most of the local government areas in the state particularly the most troubled areas of Agatu, Apa, Logo, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi, Kwande, and Ukum saying series of meetings have already been held and the result will soon be felt.

He also said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 36 state governors met last Thursday and deliberated extensively on ways of solving the escalating security challenges in the nation.

Governor Alia who admitted that “we are passing through troubling times”, called on the people to remain resilient and keep praying for better days.

More armed Fulani herdsmen with their cows have continued to make incursions into the state to graze openly a situation that is fast threatening the peace and food security of the state.

New Telegraph observed that hordes of the inhabitants including women and children have been fleeing their homes with household items on a daily basis over the invasion of their villages by the militants to areas deemed to be safe for fear of the unknown.

Sources from the Ukum local government area told the New Telegraph that there was a massive evacuation of residents of Ityuluv, Borikyo, Uyam, and Kundav all in the local government due to the invasion by the herdsmen.

At least two people were on Sunday reportedly murdered by the insurgents during the Ukum invasion.