Hardship: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Protesters, Says You’re All Selfish

Following the protest on the economic hardship in some states across the country, Aisha Yesufu, a political activist, has criticised Nigerians who are protesting the extreme suffering and poverty the country is experiencing.

New Telegraph reports that in several regions of the nation, many youths have taken to the streets in protest to vent their rage in public owing to the fact that families can no longer feed themselves.

Recall that the exorbitant cost of living, rising food prices, and the nation’s current economic woes have enraged young people in Oyo State to protest against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Taking to her verified X handle, Yesufu, the co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls posited that while activists in Nigeria protested against food inflation and the ensuing hunger, they remained silent when terrorist groups like Boko Haram, bandits, and others kidnapped, killed, and displaced innocent people.

She wrote, “For years farmers were being displaced and sent to IDP Camps yet you felt it wasn’t your business”

“You were even angry that people were protesting insecurity and blocking your way.

Today you are in the streets protesting against hunger. You kept your empathy only for yourself.”