Hardship: A’Ibom Table Water Producers Hike Price

…Blames High Production Costs.

The forum of Table Water Producers in Akwa Ibom State will from Monday sell pure water at the rate of N500 per bag from the current market price of N250 which is about a one hundred per cent increment.

The forum in a press statement endorsed by Mr Paul Anthony, Head of Public Relations made available to Journalists in Uyo on Saturday cited an arbitrary surge in prices of their production materials as the reason behind their sudden decision.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, “It is with regret that we write to notify all our esteemed customers again that from Monday, 26th February 2024, a bag of table water (pure water) which we announced to be sold for N350 per bag will now go for N500.

“This is as a result of the sudden surge in the cost of production materials nationwide, which almost made it impossible to produce hygienically clean water essential for consumption.

The group highlighted, ” To produce a well-treated water, it requires raw materials ranging from Diesel (AGO), Petrol (PMS), Nylon Rolls, Packing bags, Alkaline solution, logistics etc. All these materials are on the increase every minute, for instance, the Printed Nylon Rolls we used to get at N1700 per Kilogram now go for N3700, Packing bags from N9000 to N16000, diesel from N900 to N1700 etc, and the price doesn’t seem to be stable.

“This unfortunate economic situation has led to the folding up of so many water factories”.

The statement added, “It is therefore imperative that all our customers should adjust to the current reality of buying water at N400/bag from our Tricycles, Vans and other vehicles. We equally advise that you retail it to the end users at N500/bag and 2/3 sachets for N100 accordingly”.

The Association said the measure has to be set in place in order to continue to make their products available for consumption.

They also averred, “We are aware that some Producers will still flood the market with substandard products thereby selling below the agreed price of #400/bag, be weary of them and kindly report any of such to the forum for further action.

“Also, you are enjoined to get a PH meter or Reagent to use in testing your table water before drinking. Any water that is not between 7.0 to 9.0 pH level with a Ph meter is not good for consumption by the standard organization of Nigeria and NAFDAC regulations.

“Also, if using Reagent, green colour means the water is neutral, while blue or purple means alkaline, and safe for consumption. Ensure that you consume hygienically produced and alkaline level table and bottled water.

“We wish to inform you that strike is underway as there will be a scarcity of water from Wednesday 28th February 2024”.