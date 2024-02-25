Hardship: Afenifere Urges Yoruba Not To Protest Against Tinubu Govt

In light of the current hardships faced by Nigerians, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere has appealed to Nigerians, particularly those in the southern states, to abstain from the planned statewide demonstration against the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed on Sunday, Fasoranti bemoaned the nation’s current economic situation, describing it as regrettable and pleading with Nigerians to bear the pain in order to enjoy prosperity in the future.

He said “As the National Leader of Afenifere, and leader of the Yoruba, I address all and sundry today with a deep understanding of the challenges our dear country is going through at this critical time. The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected.

“However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“Understandably, the immediate impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms is challenging to everyone, but it is crucial to give the government the necessary time to realise the intended benefits”