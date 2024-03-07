Hardship: Adesina Calls For Restructuring, Devolution of Power

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has said that Nigeria needs restructuring, devolution of power to states, true federalism, fiscal decentralisation and accountability in order to be able to address the economic and socio-political challenges facing the country. Speaking after receiving the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership award in Lagos yesterday, Adesina said restructuring should not be driven by political expediency, but by economic and financial viability. Adesina said economic and financial viability are the necessary and sufficient conditions for political viability. He said: “To succeed with much needed welfarist and people-centred policies across Nigeria, it is necessary to change the governance system and decentralise governance to states in order to provide greater autonomy.

“States have tremendous potential to become even more financially autonomous through greater fiscal prudence. “If states focus on unlocking the huge resources they have, based on areas of comparative advantage, they will rapidly expand wealth for their people. “With such increased wealth, they will be able to access capital markets and secure long-term financing to fast-track their growth and development. “States that adopt this strategy would have less of a need for monthly trips to Abuja for grants. Instead, part of their federal revenue allocations can be saved as internal ‘state sovereign wealth funds’.

“To get out of the economic quagmire, there is a compelling need for the restructuring of Nigeria. Restructuring should not be driven by political expediency, but by economic and financial viability. “Economic and financial viability are the necessary and sufficient conditions for political viability. “If there was one attribute that defined Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and there were many, it would be his vision- ary boldness. He went where others feared or failed to go. In the process, decades later, his footprints remain in the sands of time. “Citizen accountability forums are needed in order to have a say in how their nation’s resources are being used and how their governments are performing. “Governments must show concrete and transparent evidence of fiscal responsibility.

Governments without citizen accountability become synonyms for democratic dictatorship. “Today, therefore, there is a greater need for e-governance systems to enhance transparency and accountability of governments, in service of the people. That is what people-centred governance is all about.” Also speaking at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the country will overcome the current challenges. He said the country survived the Civil War and will also survive the economic challenges in the country. Shettima said: “There’s hope for our nation. Yes there are challenges but these changes are surmountable and we will overcome them.”

In her welcome address, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dasumu, said today’s award represents a different phase of affirmation for Dr Adesina. The award presentation was attended by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, President of United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and many governors and former governors.