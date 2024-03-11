Hardship: 52 Graduates Beg Govt, Others for Law School Fees

The coalition of Cross River law graduates has cried out over the inability of members to afford a total of N476, 000.00, being law school fees for the new session. In a letter of appeal signed by Egba Emmanuel (chairman), and Daphne Emereze (provost), the 52-member group appealed to the Governor of Cross River, Senator Bassey Otu, federal and state lawmakers, as well as other well-meaning individuals, to come to their aid, as they strive to acquire legal education.

Specifically, the young graduates expressed worries over the possibility of not meeting the April 24 resumption date, unless the anticipated assistance – by way of grants, or bursary – was granted. They hope to also buy textbooks, and other relevant tools/materials needed to facilitate their successful graduation, and subsequent call-to-bar. Entitled Urgent Appeal for Financial Support: Law School Education, the “SoS” read: “We write to seek your assistance regarding a matter of significant importance: our pursuit of legal education.

“As dedicated students striving to achieve academic excellence, we are currently facing financial constraints that impede our ability to sponsor ourselves. “The challenging economic climate has made it particularly difficult for us to cover essential expenses such as law school fees (standing at four hundred and seventy six thousand naira only), textbooks, laptops, and other educational necessities. “While we acknowledge the numerous challenges our state is grappling with, we firmly believe that investing in our education is paramount for the prosperity and well-being of our society. “By supporting us, you not only empower individuals to pursue their dreams but also contribute to the growth and development of our state. “We kindly request your assistance in exploring any available resources or programs that could help alleviate our financial burden, whether through grants, bursaries, or other forms of financial aid.”