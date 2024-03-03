Hardship: 250 Global Scholars To Proffer Solutions At UI Social Science Conference

Poised to find evidence-based solutions to the socio-economic hardship experienced by the Nigerian masses following the Federal Government’s subsidy removal on petroleum, about 250 academic researchers from Nigeria and overseas will on Tuesday converge on the University of Ibadan for the maiden edition of the Annual Ibadan International Social Science Conference.

A press release signed by the Dean Faculty of the Social Sciences UI, Professor Ezebunwa Nwokocha stated that the researchers in the Social Sciences and Humanities are coming from the United States of America, South Africa and Universities across the country to provide solutions to the government on how to get out of the woods.

According to Prof Nwokocha, the opening ceremony which starts on Tuesday, 5th March 2024 will feature a keynote address by a Trustee, the Social Science Academy of Nigeria, Professor Lai Erinosho, while the lead paper presenter is Professor Augustine Okereke, the immediate past Senior Vice President and Provost, Medger Event College, City University of New York, United States of America.

According to Nwokocha, the conference will further play critical roles in the formulation of policies as it has been guiding the government on the right policies to adopt that will drive the growth and development needed in Nigeria.

Themed: “Social Science, Contemporary Social Issues and the Actualisation of Sustainable Development”, the conference will target evidence-based data on how to address terrorism, banditry, problems associated with urbanisation, transportation problems, health problems, policy gaps including social protection, (un)employment and decent work challenges in Nigeria.

“Despite the uninspiring working conditions, Nigerian researchers are probing the problems which affect the country and have findings with recommendations on how this problem can be solved.

“This conference will aggregate these recommendations and push them out to government and policy actors so that they can come up with evidence-driven policies rather than imported policies which oftentimes, lack relevance to the realities on ground. Ibadan is stepping up to that leadership position again.

“We are committed to making our country great with our intellectual input. We are hopeful that the government will listen and tap into the evidence and suggestions to drive the needed policies and development initiatives”, Nwokocha said.