Hardship: 200-Level Student Of UNILORIN Commits Suicide

A 200-level male student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has reportedly committed suicide over the economic hardship facing his family.

It was gathered that the deceased, whose identity was yet to be confirmed, was from the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences (CIS).

It was also gathered that the student had a cumulative aggregate of 4.5 academic standing at the Department of Mass Communication before his unfortunate death.

The incident happened at his private residence located at the Oke-Odo axis of Tanke community, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Sources in the University community said the deceased committed suicide due to financial challenges facing him, which prevented him from meeting his needs.

It was also gathered that the deceased lost his father a few years ago, while his mother, a retired school teacher, had taken over financial responsibility for his academics, since.

The deceased’s financial crisis reportedly started when he resumed school last year, the development is said to have made his colleagues raise some funds to pay his tuition fees and buy foodstuffs for him.

However, it was gathered that the deceased decided to take a poisonous substance last weekend, after his roommate had left for lectures, leaving a note for his roommate, stating his inability to cope financially as a reason for his committing suicide.

It was learnt that his roommate raised the alarm on the incident when he returned from lectures.

A senior administrative officer in the school management, who sought anonymity on the development, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He described the incident as shocking, saying that the development had thrown the University and the students into a mourning mood.

