Hardship: 150 Ekiti Indigenes Benefit Palliative From Community Head

In view of the economic challenges bedevilling the nation, spurring poverty and hunger, a traditional chief and head of the Oke-Emo community area of Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, High Chief Gbenga Agbona has extended a philanthropic gesture to 150 indigenes in the community.

This came as Chief Agbona on Thursday distributed food items, worth millions of naira to the beneficiaries.

The high Chief stated that the lingering economic challenges affecting the country propelled him to sponsor the Program for the benefit of the needy single-handedly.

According to him, many individuals and homes in the country had been badly battered by the current reality of the situation, hence the need for the government to intervene

He called on the government at all levels to consider the introduction of food banks as a means of tackling poverty and hunger in the country.

” I believe that many Nigerian people across regions are not left out and have thus become so badly affected by the current economic realities, and it, therefore, behoves governments at all levels to rise to the occasion by coming up with result-oriented ideas, such as establishing food bank, because none of them can pretend not to know that Nigerians in their millions are suffering.

” It is in the reality of this that I decided what I am distributing today, by committing over N1.5million, which I see as my own little way of ameliorating their suffering.

” I felt that through the kind assistance of my close friends, many of whom I cannot mention here, the people of the Oke-Emo Community in Ilawe-Ekiti should be my point of action, as well as attraction, in distributing these food Items, as well as cash to the residents “, he said.

The beneficiaries of the programme are majorly aged, widows, widowers, and less privileged who were carefully selected by Heads of the five quarters that made up the community, namely Ilero, Oke-lemon Idofin, Ijimo and Oke-Gbede.

.Agbona stated that the food items were procured,” through the financial donations by some kind-hearted sons and daughters of the community, both within and outside the country, who were contacted by the elders of Oke Emo.”

According to him, “The elders do not want a situation whereby anyone would go to bed hungry.”

The Elemo noted that the Ekiti government, under the current governor of Biodun Biodun Oyebanji is trying its best, to address food shortage, and support the vulnerable ones.

He added that ” if every community and individual had in the past, complemented government’s efforts, the society would have been a better place.”

Items distributed were rice, beans and Garri, with a promise that much more would still be done, including free medical check-ups, and treatment for all the aged.

According to him, a native of the community, Mrs. Modupe Akinwumi Adebowale, through a foundation she set up, in honour of her mother, Felicia Obasola, had also earlier given out N50,000 each to four persons in the community, to support their businesses.

” She also sent in some food items and clothes, to be distributed, using my personal discretion.

In a separate interview, some of the beneficiaries, who could not hide their feelings, were seen, singing and dancing to show appreciation.

A special prayer was also conducted for those who donated towards the project, as well as peaceful coexistence in the Ilawe-Ekiti community.