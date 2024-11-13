Hardest Economic Days Behind With Democracy’s True Form –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Monday Okpebholo after his swearingin as Edo State governor. Okpebholo and his deputy Dennis Idahosa were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state Justice Daniel Okungbowa at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, celebrated what he termed “democracy in its truest form”. According to a presidential statement, the President called for immediate reconciliation to address potential post-election differences in the state.

He said: “This atmosphere of joy and hope resonates with the voice of the people. “This joyful cheer this resounding call for a brighter tomorrow, is what democracy sounds like.”

He sounded an optimistic tone about the nation’s economic trajectory, saying Nigeria has already overcome its most challenging period.

He added: “We have weathered the hardest days as a nation. “We have pulled back from the brink of economic collapse, and now we step forward into a time of growth.”

While calling for immediate reconciliation, Tinubu said: “While some may seek to disrupt peace after the will of the people has been expressed, every elected leader has a duty that extends to all, including those who may have voted differently or those who ran against them.”

The President emphasised the evolution of Nigeria’s democratic journey, saying: “Over 25 years into our return to democracy, we have evolved, and today’s inauguration is yet another testimony that no individual vote holds more worth than another.”

Speaking on leadership qualities, he offered a pointed observation: “It is often said that an honest leader is quick to see the legacy of problems they inherit.

However, what truly defines such a leader is not the magnitude of these challenges, but the sincerity and courage to confront them.”

