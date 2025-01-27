Hard Work, Yardstick For FG Appointments –Adekanmbi

Share

The Managing Director of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Dr Femi Ad ekanmbi, says hardwork is the yardstick for new appointments made by President Bola Tinubu.

Adekanmbi, in a statement yesterday in Akure, congratulated all the newly-appointed individuals, describing their appointments as well-deserved.

He stated that they had worked tirelessly for All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly during the presidential campaign that led to Tinubu’s victory.

Adekanmbi praised the wealth of experience and expertise of the new appointees and said they were perfect for their new roles.

He said: “H.E Abdullahi U. Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State, has been appointed as board chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“With his extensive experience in public administration and governance, I am optimistic that Ganduje will bring about significant improvements in the aviation sector.”

He commended the president for appointing the National Secretary of APC, Sen. Bashiru Ajibola, as chairman of the National Sugar Development Council, describing him as a man of immense intellectual capacity.

