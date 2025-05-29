Hard Work Is Pathway To Growth, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Youth

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Oluremi Tinubu, has urged young people to remain hardworking and upright, emphasizing that these qualities are key to genuine growth in life.

She gave this charge on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, while fulfilling her promise to the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) by presenting them with seven hybrid 14-seater buses.

Mrs. Tinubu encouraged the group to stay steadfast in their faith and to use the vehicles for God’s work and to assist others.

“You cannot love without giving, so whenever we profess love to people, we should back it up with giving. As you have chosen Christ, be true followers, always embracing truth and doing what is right and pleasing before God,” she said.

“We could not have chosen a better day than today, which marks the second anniversary of this administration. It is by God’s grace that we have been sustained, and giving to those serving Him in their ministries is a fitting way to celebrate.”

She added, “We believe that today, God wants us to celebrate. Rather than just privately thanking Him for sustaining President Tinubu and his team over these two years, we have something tangible to give. On behalf of RHI and out of our love for you as our children — because we believe you will all be achievers in this nation — we hand over these vehicles to you.”

Michael Enwere Belosochukwu, National Chairman of YOWICAN, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady and RHI for the donation.

“These buses will greatly ease the challenges we face during evangelism and help us make significant progress in our work,” he said. “On behalf of YOWICAN nationwide and all the youth, we say a big thank you to our mother for her generosity and kind heart.”

Each of the seven buses was allocated to YOWICAN chapters in the six geopolitical zones and the National Secretariat.

Also present at the event were the wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajia Nana Shettima; the wife of the Imo State Governor and National Secretary of RHI, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma; Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Bishop S.T.V. Adegbite; and other dignitaries.

Share