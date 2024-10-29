Hard Drugs Bane Of Nigeria’s Security –Archbishop

Share

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has linked the insecurity in the country to excessive consumption of hard drugs among the youths of the country.

He made the disclosure in a homily during the inauguration of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Amakohia-Ubi, Owerri West Local Council Area of Imo State. He said: “It is true that there is a lot of suffering and hardship in the land.

It appears that we are suffering more than we suffered during the 30-month civil war, which is sadly occasioned by sheer greed by our leaders. Today, our youths have taken to excessive consumption of hard drugs and now perpetrate all sorts of unimaginable crimes.

“They pick up guns, rob and kidnap fellow citizens. How can we explain that today, people are senselessly killed as if human life is no longer precious and inalienable?

“Today, people are kidnapped and killed, even after collecting huge ransom from their relations? How can we explain that in some cases, decomposing bodies, carelessly dumped by their captors, are found in forests?

“Have we not read reports of how human beings, who were kidnapped, turned out to be barbecued by their captors? Is this not sheer madness, barbarism?”

