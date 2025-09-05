Harcher Premieres ‘Sepe Sepe’ Worldwide

The music video of Sepe Sepe, one of the songs from Bullion Records’ star artiste, Harcher’s extended play (EP) The Great Arrival, premiered simultaneously on local and international television stations on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Abdul Rahman Yusuf Okanlawon, popularly known as Harcher, is a Nigerian Afrobeat songwriter and singer whose artistry continues to make waves across Africa and beyond.

His song “Sepe Sepe” was produced by Yeba, mixed and mastered by Aris, and its colourful video was directed by Charles Films.

Speaking on the release, Nigerian business mogul, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, said the milestone underscores the label’s vision of taking African music to the global stage.

“The premiere of Sepe Sepe shows how far Afrobeat has come in redefining world music. At Bullion Records, we are proud of Harcher’s growth and creativity.

This is not just a video; it is a statement of how African artistes can compete and shine globally,” Ajadi said.

Harcher, visibly thrilled by the worldwide acceptance of his work, thanked his supporters and revealed his plans for the future.

“Sepe Sepe is dear to me because it represents my growth as an artiste. The love I have received so far is overwhelming, and I promise to keep giving my fans the best.

By November 1st, 2025, I will be releasing my full album, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” Harcher announced.

Since its release on June 15, 2025, The Great Arrival EP has continued to gain traction on streaming platforms, drawing attention from music lovers and critics alike.

With the premiere of Sepe Sepe, Harcher has further positioned himself as one of the promising voices of Afrobeat’s new generation.