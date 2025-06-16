Harcher Levels Up: New EP ‘The Great Arrival’, Eye-Popping ‘Jo Si’ Video Released

Share

The Lagos music scene roared to life over the weekend as Bullion Records’ breakout sensation, Harcher, officially unveiled his much-anticipated debut EP, The Great Arrival, on Sunday, June 15.

The celebration reached a crescendo later that night with an electrifying listening party at Xtacy Premium Night Club, Ikeja—cementing the artist’s fast-rising status as “The King of Vibez and Energy.”

From the first beat of the EP to the last cheer of the night, both the digital release and the club event became defining moments not only for Harcher—real name Abdul Rahman Yusuf—but also for a new wave of African music built on authenticity, energy, and global ambition.

The Great Arrival: Released across all major digital streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube Music, The Great Arrival delivers a vibrant blend of Afrobeats, soul, and contemporary rhythms.

The seven-track project (six official tracks and one bonus feature) showcases Harcher’s versatility and lyrical maturity, weaving themes of resilience, celebration, love, and gratitude.

“This project means everything to me,” Harcher said during a press briefing ahead of the launch. “The Great Arrival is not just an EP—it’s my life story, my energy, and my declaration to the world that I’m here to stay.”

The full tracklist includes:

1. 2 AM – Produced by Yeba; Mixed & Mastered by Aris

2. Peace – Produced, Mixed & Mastered by Shocker

3. Stamina – Mixed & Mastered by Dr. Syk

4. Sepe Sepe – Produced by Yeba; Mixed & Mastered by Aris

5. Love – Mixed & Mastered by Aris

6. Jo Si (Dance To It) – Produced, Mixed & Mastered by Dr. Syk

7. Gratitude (Bonus Track featuring Adewale Spice & Harcher) – Produced by Levels Beats; Mixed & Mastered by Aris

The Night Lagos Danced: Later that evening, Xtacy Premium Night Club on 2 Keffi Street, opposite the ICM entrance in Alausa, transformed into a mecca of music, lights, and raw energy. The EP Listening Party, organised by Bullion Records, brought together an enthusiastic crowd of fans, influencers, industry executives, and media personalities—all there to celebrate Harcher’s arrival on the main stage.

The artist took guests on a sonic journey, performing all seven tracks live, backed by choreographed dancers and a pulsating light show. Songs like “Jo Si (Dance To It),” “Stamina,” and “Gratitude” elicited thunderous cheers from the audience, who remained on their feet till the break of dawn.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support tonight,” Harcher said on the red carpet, visibly moved. “Seeing people vibing, dancing, smiling—this is the dream. Sharing this moment with everyone here is something I’ll never forget.”

He further emphasised the personal nature of the EP: “Every track tells a story—from pain and hustle to joy and love. Tonight was a celebration, but it’s also just the beginning. Expect more sound, more growth, and more greatness. This vibe won’t stop anytime soon.”

A Label with a Vision: Also present at the celebration was Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Chairman and CEO of Bullion Records, who has been instrumental in Harcher’s artistic development.

“Harcher is not just an artist—he’s a movement,” Ajadi remarked. “What we witnessed tonight proves he has the voice, the vision, and the charisma to become a force in the African music space. The Great Arrival isn’t just a title—it’s a powerful message that African music is evolving, and Bullion Records is proud to lead that charge.”

Under Ambassador Ajadi’s leadership, Bullion Records has rapidly emerged as one of Nigeria’s most forward-thinking labels, championing homegrown talent and pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats into global territories.

Visuals to Match the Vibe: The night was also marked by the premiere of the vibrant music video for “Jo Si (Dance To It),” a high-energy visual feast that captured the colour and rhythm of the track.

Already gaining traction on platforms like MTV Base, Trace Naija, Soundcity, and HipTV, the video added another milestone to an already unforgettable night.

A surprise mini-documentary screening during the party revealed the behind-the-scenes struggles and triumphs of producing the EP—giving guests a deeper connection to the man behind the music.

The Road Ahead

Harcher’s musical style draws from a blend of global and African inspirations, including Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Brent Faiyaz, 2Baba, Mr. P, and Wizkid. He first caught widespread attention during a Boomplay live interview on May 30, where fans unofficially crowned him “The King of Vibez and Energy”—a title he’s now living up to with fire and flair.

“I’m grateful for everyone who believed in me—my team, my family, and especially Bullion Records,” he said. “This is only the beginning. Harcher never misses.”

The Great Arrival is now available on all streaming platforms. Stream the EP. Watch the video. Join the movement.

