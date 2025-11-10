Harcher, Fido Drop Hot New Anthem ‘Mey Suya’

Afrobeat sensation Harcher has reignited the Nigerian music scene with the release of his latest hit single, “Mey Suya.” The vibrant track, composed by Bullion Records’ dynamic singer and songwriter, Abdul Rahman Yusuf — popularly known as Harcher — features the soulful collaboration of fellow star Awosika Olayemi Josiah, better known to fans as Fido.

The audio and video of “Mey Suya” were officially released today, Monday, November 10, 2025, and are now available on all digital streaming platforms, while the music video is being premiered across major international, cable, and national television stations.

Blending elements of Afrobeat, pop, and R&B, “Mey Suya” is an energetic and youth-driven sound that showcases Harcher’s creative versatility as both a singer and songwriter.

His collaboration with Fido adds a powerful emotional layer to the single, with Fido’s touching vocal delivery enriching the fusion of rhythm and melody that defines the track.

The song was produced by the highly sought-after Nigerian music producer Jayprolytah, while the colourful and vibrant video was directed by talented video director ID Direction.

Speaking on the release, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Records, described “Mey Suya” as “a refreshing addition to the growing catalogue of contemporary Afrobeat music that celebrates creativity and collaboration across Africa.”

“At Bullion Records, our goal is not just to produce music but to nurture voices that can speak to the soul of this generation,” Ajadi said.

“Harcher and Fido have shown that Africa’s new sound is global, energetic, and deeply connected to our roots. Mey Suya captures that spirit perfectly.”

In his remarks, Harcher expressed excitement over the single’s release and appreciation to the label for its continuous support of young African talents.

“Mey Suya is more than a song — it’s a vibe that connects street energy with heartfelt passion,” Harcher said. “Working with Fido and Jayprolytah brought new creative energy, and I’m proud to share this sound with my fans across the world. I thank Ambassador Ajadi and the Bullion Records team for believing in me.”

Since its establishment, Bullion Records has remained committed to promoting African creativity and empowering emerging talents through international-standard production and strategic collaborations.

With “Mey Suya,” the label continues its mission of pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat while inspiring a new generation of artists to dream bigger.

Music lovers can stream “Mey Suya” on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and other major streaming platforms like YouTube.