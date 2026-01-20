Harcher Celebrates One Year With 26-Track Afrobeats Playlist

Rising Nigerian Afrobeats star Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, has marked his first anniversary in the Nigerian music industry with the release of a 26-track career-spanning playlist now available on all major digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music.

The project, titled “Harcher Playlist,” serves both as a celebration of consistency and a statement of intent from the fast-rising artist signed to Bullion Records.

In just one year, Harcher has steadily built an impressive catalogue that reflects growth, versatility and a deep connection with everyday Nigerian experiences.

From introspective records to dancefloor-ready anthems, the playlist captures the evolution of an artist navigating love, gratitude, ambition, street wisdom and self-belief. Songs such as “Peace,” “Love,” “Jo Si,” “Nothing Can Bring Me Down,” and “Stamina” have helped position Harcher as one of the emerging voices to watch in the Afrobeats space.

Speaking on the milestone, Harcher described the one-year mark as both humbling and motivating.

“This one year feels like ten years of lessons compressed into twelve months,” he said. “Every song on this playlist represents a phase of my journey — the struggles, the faith, the joy, the hunger. I’m grateful to God, my label, and everyone who has streamed, shared or believed in my sound from day one.”

Harcher’s sound — a blend of Afrobeats, R&B and pop — has resonated with listeners for its relatable lyrics and energetic delivery. Tracks such as “2 AM,” “Hold Me Tight,” “Your Body Is Precious,” and “Stuck in My Head” explore themes of love and vulnerability, while street-inspired records including “Ko Kinsere (It Is Not a Joke),” “Person Wey Know Person,” and “No Dull for Here” showcase his cultural grounding.

“I urge my fans in Nigeria, across Africa and around the world to add my songs to their playlists,” Harcher said.

The playlist also features collaborations that underline his growing industry acceptance, including “Mey Suya” featuring Fido and “Gratitude” featuring Adewale Spyce.

Reacting to the release, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Records, said the playlist reflects the label’s philosophy of patience, structure and long-term artist development.

“Harcher’s one-year journey is proof that consistency still matters in the music industry,” Ajadi said. “At Bullion Records, we are not in a hurry to manufacture stars; we are committed to building global artistes with solid foundations.

These 26 songs show discipline, growth and a clear artistic identity. This is just the beginning for Harcher.”

Ajadi noted that the label deliberately allowed the artist to experiment with sound and storytelling within his first year, rather than rushing him into trends.

“Afrobeats is now global, and to compete globally, an artist must first be authentic locally,” he added. “Harcher understands this, and that understanding reflects in songs like ‘I Am Special (Kabiyesi),’ ‘Ngozi Peperepe,’ and ‘Na Me Still Be King.’”

Industry observers say the playlist stands out not just for its volume, but for its coherence — a rare feat for a debut-year compilation. Songs such as “Your Wedding Day,” “Everywhere Good,” “You Already Know,” and “Harcher Man” further establish his storytelling range and confidence.

Bullion Records believes the project will serve as a solid introduction for new listeners discovering Harcher for the first time, while also rewarding early supporters with a complete picture of his artistic journey so far.

“This playlist is for the fans who grew with me and for those who are just meeting my music,” Harcher added. “I want people to see where I’m coming from and where I’m going. The dream is global, and the work has only just started.”

The 26-track Harcher Playlist features “Nothing Can Bring Me Down,” “2 AM,” “Hold Me Tight,” “Peace,” “Mey Suya” featuring Fido, “Ko Kinsere (It Is Not a Joke),” “Gratitude” featuring Adewale Spyce, “Stamina,” “Your Body Is Precious,” “Everywhere Good,” “No Dull for Here,” “Can’t Get Enough of Your Body,” “I Am Special (Kabiyesi),” “Ngozi Peperepe,” “Stuck in My Head,” “Your Wedding Day,” “Person Wey Know Person,” “Feso Jaye,” “Sepe Sepe,” “You Already Know,” “Love,” “Dance to It (Jo Si),” “Harcher Man,” “Dem Rocking (Abena),” “Who Is Your Daddy,” and “Na Me Still Be King.”

As Afrobeats continues to dominate international charts, Harcher’s one-year milestone positions him as a name steadily carving a space in Nigeria’s highly competitive music scene — not through hype alone, but through consistency, cultural connection and a clear vision for the future.

With the “Harcher Playlist” now streaming worldwide, industry watchers will be keen to see how the young artist builds on this momentum in the years ahead.