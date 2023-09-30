Happy To Play Boring Football As Long As Dortmund Keep Winning – Kobel

Gregor Kobel is not concerned about Borussia Dortmund’s lack of attacking football as long as they keep winning matches.

Borussia Dortmund overcame all odds to see off the challenge of TSG Hoffenheim on Friday evening.

The Black and Yellows were outplayed for the majority of the game but still managed to come away with the three points thanks to goals from Niclas Füllkrug, Marco Reus and Julian Ryerson.

While Dortmund’s performance against Hoffenheim left a lot to be desired, it did give them their third straight win in the Bundesliga.

And Gregor Kobel is happy for his side to keep winning matches without really playing free-flowing football.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with DAZN, the BVB vice-captain said: “There were a lot of emotions involved and it was a difficult game. Hoffenheim was a very good opponent, but we fought from the start.

“We had a phase in the first half where we weren’t as dominant as we wanted. But we did our job.”

“It’s not a problem at all, as far as I’m concerned we can keep it going like this. If we keep winning games, we can play even more boring football for all I care.”

Borussia Dortmund have certainly not set the world alight with their performances so far this season. But they still find themselves unbeaten in the Bundesliga, with four wins in their opening six matches.

The game against Hoffenheim showed that Borussia Dortmund are still very much a work in progress.

But they managed to grind out the win despite being under the cosh for large periods, and the result will come as a big boost for the team ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League ground stage clash against AC Milan.