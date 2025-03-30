Happy Mother’s Day Messages, Wishes

Share

It is yet another season of Mother’s Day celebrations. As a show of love and appreciation for their motherly love, nurturing spirit, and unwavering strength, it is appropriate we celebrate them with New Telegraph’s amazing Happy Mother’s Day messages, prayers and quotes.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world. Most commonly, in March or May of every year, it is a day dedicated to celebrating the profound impact mothers have on our lives, offering us support, warmth, and invaluable wisdom.

Celebrating your mom with special Mother’s Day messages can make her day feel extra special. We might not often have the time to express our emotions for them, but on Mother’s Day, we can take some time from our busy lives to say thank you to our mothers.

However, it can be hard to put into words just how much she means to you, but we’re here to make it easy with New Telegraph’s 150+ Mother’s Day messages to choose from.

Happy Mother’s Day Messages, Quotes and Prayers

Whether you wish to express your heartfelt gratitude, share loving or adorable messages, or simply bring a smile to your mom’s face, New Telegraph is here with over 150 awesome Happy Mother’s Day messages that beautifully capture the essence of a mother’s love.

Take a moment to carefully go through these Happy Mother’s Day messages and prayers and share them with the incredible women who have devoted so much of themselves to our well-being.

1. Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful mom, whose love is my guiding light.

2. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and endless joy, Mom.

3. Happy Mother’s Day to a truly amazing mom who makes every day brighter.

4. To the woman who has given me everything, Happy Mother’s Day.

5. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for your unwavering support and love.

6. May your day be as special as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

7. Happy Mother’s Day to the world’s best mom.

8. Thank you for your endless love and guidance. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

9. Happy Mother’s Day! You are the heart and soul of our family.

10. Wishing you a beautiful day filled with love and joy, Mom.

11. Happy Mother’s Day to my rock and my inspiration.

12. Mom, your love is a treasure that fills my heart. Happy Mother’s Day!

13. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

14. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes every day extraordinary.

15. May your day be filled with happiness and your heart with love. Happy Mother’s Day!



16. Happy Mother’s Day to my first friend, my best friend, and my forever friend.

17. Mom, you are the reason for my smiles. Happy Mother’s Day!

18. Wishing you a day of relaxation and joy. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

19. Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of our hearts.

20. Your love is the foundation of our family. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

Thoughtful Mother’s Day Wishes



21. Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to someone who has been an inseparable part of my growing up.

22. It’s my time to tell you how fortunate I am to be blessed with a mother like you. I wish you a happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

23. Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the number 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!

24. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Although we’re far apart, you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.

25. Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!

26. Happy Mother’s Day! Wishing you all the happiness you so richly deserve. Love you, Mom!

27. I honestly don’t know what or where this family would be without you or without your input. I have all the reasons on earth to celebrate you on this Mother’s Day.

28. Thank you for supporting me and being there for me through thick and thin. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Have an amazing Mother’s Day!

29. Sending all my love from across the sea on Mother’s Day. Have a wonderful day, and we’ll see each other again soon.

30. You’re the reason I smile every morning when I wake up. You inspire me to do more, to become more, daily. I’m incomplete without you, and so I’m here to cheer you on as well. Happy Mother’s Day, Sweetheart.

31. May your day be as bright as your smile. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

32. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who made me who I am. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You deserve all the happiness in the world.

33. Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

34. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fills our home with love.

35. Wishing you all the love and joy in the world. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

36. Thank you for teaching me how to be a good woman, mum, and human through your example. Happy Mother’s Day!

37. Happy Mother’s Day to the personification of love, patience and dedication.

38. I was searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for you, but then I realized you already have me.

39. You bring so much sunshine to my life, and my greatest hope is to in turn, share that sunshine with others

40. No matter how old I get, I will forever and always need my mum. I can’t imagine life without you.

Happy Mother’s Day Messages Of Appreciation

41. Thank you for raising me in a time before you could post embarrassing pictures of me on social media.

42. Words can’t begin to describe how much you mean to me. I’m so lucky to be your child.

43. To my mom, my friend, my angel. Happy Mother’s Day.

44. You are so full of compassion, love, and strength. I love you for all you are and all you do. Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mother.

45, You made our house the happiest place to be. Thank you.

46. Happy Mother’s Day to my greatest teacher, best friend and cheapest therapist!

47. Thank you for taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy.

48. Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to my life as my mother.

49. Thank you for being my mom, my mentor, and my role model.

49. Out of all the moms in the world, I’m so glad that you’re mine.

50. Thank you for being there every day with exactly what I needed.

51. Now that I’m older, I don’t just feel gratitude for you—but admiration. I only hope to be a mother as great as you one day.

52. To the best mom ever, Happy Mother’s Day! Wishing you a day as wonderful as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

53. Mom, your love knows no bounds. Happy Mother’s Day! Your love is a gift that keeps on giving.

54. Happy Mother’s Day to a beautiful, caring, and loving mom.

55. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

56. To my beloved mom, Happy Mother’s Day! You are truly one of a kind.

57. May your Mother’s Day be filled with laughter and joy.

58. Happy Mother’s Day to the most loving and caring mom. Wishing you a day filled with sweet memories.

59. Thank you for your endless patience and love. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

60. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are the reason our family is so strong.

Mother’s Day Messages For Wives

61. My children and I could never ask for a better mother and wife. You are irreplaceable in my heart, and I adore you on this Mother’s Day.

62. I am a proud dad because I am proud of the mother of my only son! You deserve the joy that this Mother’s Day beholds.

63. I truly don’t know what we’d do without you, my dear. Happy Mother’s Day to you!

64. My best friend, my better half, and the mother of my children — happy Mother’s Day filled with love, warmth, and laughter.

65. Let today be a reminder of just how wonderful you are and how loved.

66. Have I told you how much I admire your strength, resilience, and patience in motherhood? Thanks for being our rock.

67. Happy Mother’s Day to Super Mommy—we are so lucky to have you! Thanks for all you do!

68. Taking on every challenge without breaking a sweat is a unique strength you embody that never ceases to amaze me. Happy Mother’s Day to my lovely wife.

69. I couldn’t be luckier to have and call mine such a kind, selfless and strong woman as you. Wishing you an amazing Mother’s Day, Honey.

70. I would honestly choose you over and over again, and you are the reason I would choose you. Enjoy this Mother’s Day, Mommy.

71. Life is hard, but without you in our lives, it becomes impossible. That is why on this Mother’s Day, I pray for your health and safety.

72. Mum, I can’t wait to see you and [give you a big hug]. In the meantime, I hope these flowers show you just how much you mean to me.

73. Thank you for enduring the childbirth pains, for being there throughout the dirty diapers, sleepless nights, cries, and laughter. We’re all so lucky to have you. Happy Mother’s Day!

74. Happy Mother’s Day, Babe. I hope you understand how much I appreciate you and the love you have given me together with our babies.

75. Have I told you how much I admire your strength, resilience, and patience in motherhood? Thanks for being our rock.

Lovely Happy Mother’s Day Quotes

76. “Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” —Kahil Gibran

77. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” —William Makepeace Thackeray

78. “All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

79. “There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.” —Sara Josepha Hale

80. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Princess Diana

81. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

82. “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning

83. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” —Jill Churchill

84. “A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” —Debasish Mridha

85. “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

86. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

87. “My mother taught me to be nice to everybody…She said, ‘I want you to always remember that the person you are in this world is a reflection of the job I did as a mother’.” – Jason Segel

88. “When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother.” —Anna Quindlen

89. “Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mum taught me.” – Lady Gaga

90. “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” —Amit Kalantri

Special Mother’s Day Wishes

91. Thank you for your endless patience and love. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

92. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are the reason our family is so strong.

93. Wishing you a day filled with sweet memories. Happy Mother’s Day!

94. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who always knows how to make me smile.

95. Mom, your love is the best gift of all. Happy Mother’s Day!

96. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who is as amazing as she is kind.

97. Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

98. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You light up our lives.

99. Wishing you a day full of love and happiness. Happy Mother’s Day!

100. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who makes every day brighter.

101. Mom, you are my forever friend. Happy Mother’s Day!

102. Thank you for all the love and care you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

103. Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest woman I know.

104. Wishing you a day of peace, love, and joy. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

105. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your love is my constant support.



106. To my dearest mom, Happy Mother’s Day! May your day be as beautiful as you.

107. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who always has my back.

108. Mom, you are the heartbeat of our family. Happy Mother’s Day!

109. You make the best listener. You are my best friend, the best wife, and the best mom. Happy Mother’s Day to the best cook!

110. Since the time you became a mother, you have introduced to me a newer and better version of you — A stronger, happier and much loving lady. Happy Mother’s Day to My Love.



111. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for being my everything.

112. Wishing you a day filled with sunshine and smiles. Happy Mother’s Day!

113. Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite person in the world.

114. Mom, your love and care mean the world to me. Happy Mother’s Day!

115. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are my eternal source of love.

116. Wishing you a day filled with the same love you’ve always given. Happy Mother’s Day!

117. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who is simply the best.

118. Mom, you are my sunshine on a cloudy day. Happy Mother’s Day!

119. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! May your day be filled with love and laughter.

120. Wishing you a day as warm and wonderful as your love. Happy Mother’s Day!



123. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who nurtures my dreams.

124. Mom, your love is my guiding star. Happy Mother’s Day!

125. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You deserve a day filled with joy and relaxation.

126. Wishing you a day of happiness and love. Happy Mother’s Day!

127. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who makes every day magical.

128. Mom, your love is my greatest treasure. Happy Mother’s Day!

129. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for your boundless care.

130. Wishing you a joyful day filled with the love you deserve. Happy Mother’s Day!

132. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who taught me the true meaning of love.

133. Mom, you are my greatest blessing. Happy Mother’s Day!

134. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You make the world a better place.

135. Wishing you a day as radiant as your smile. Happy Mother’s Day!

136. Happy Mother’s Day to the most caring and loving mom!

137. Mom, your love has shaped my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

138. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your kindness is my inspiration.

139. Wishing you a day full of laughter and love. Happy Mother’s Day!

140. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who fills my heart with joy.



142. Mom, you are my endless source of love. Happy Mother’s Day!

143. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your love is a constant blessing.

144. Wishing you a day as wonderful and cherished as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

145. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom anyone could ask for.

146. Mom, your love is the light of my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

147. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You inspire me every day.

148. Wishing you a day of endless love and happiness. Happy Mother’s Day!

149. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who has given me everything.

150. Mom, thank you for your endless wisdom and love. Happy Mother’s Day!



151. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! May your day be as delightful as you are.

152. Wishing you a day filled with all the love and joy you deserve. Happy Mother’s Day!

153. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who makes every moment special.

154. Mom, your love is the foundation of my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

155. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for being my guiding light.

156. Wishing you a day as beautiful and inspiring as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

157. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom whose love knows no bounds.

158. Mom, your warmth and care are my greatest gifts. Happy Mother’s Day!

159. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are my first friend and forever love.

160. Wishing you a day filled with peace, joy, and endless love. Happy Mother’s Day!



162. Wishing you a day filled with peace, joy, and endless love. Happy Mother’s Day!

163. Happy Mother’s Day to the most remarkable mom in the world.

164. Mom, your love is the melody of my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

165. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You make life so much sweeter.



167. Wishing you a day of pure bliss and happiness. Happy Mother’s Day!

168. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who has always been there for me.

169. Mom, your love and support mean everything to me. Happy Mother’s Day!

170. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are my forever inspiration.



171. Wishing you a day as wonderful as your heart. Happy Mother’s Day!

172. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who fills our home with love.

173. Mom, thank you for your endless care. Happy Mother’s Day!

174. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are my guiding star in life.

175. I wish you a day full of love, laughter, and happiness. Happy Mother’s Day!

176. Happy Mother’s Day to the most extraordinary mom.

177. Mom, your love is my greatest strength. Happy Mother’s Day!

178. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You light up our lives every day.

179. Wishing you a day as special as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

180. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who has made me who I am.



181. Wishing you a day of joy and endless love. Happy Mother’s Day!

182. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom whose love is simply unmatched.

183. Mom, your care and affection are the pillars of my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

184. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are the heart of our family.

185. Wishing you a day of sweet moments and cherished memories. Happy Mother’s Day!

186. Mom, your love is a treasure beyond measure. Happy Mother’s Day!

187. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for always being there.

188. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who fills my heart with love.

189. Mom, your love is a beacon of hope in my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

190. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your kindness and warmth are endless.



191. Wishing you a day as bright and beautiful as you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

192. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom who is as strong as she is loving.

193. Mom, your love has always been my safe haven. Happy Mother’s Day!

194. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for your unconditional love.

195. Thank you for supporting me and being there for me through thick and thin. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Mother’s Day!



196. Wishing you a day of relaxation and joy. Happy Mother’s Day!

197. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world!

198. Mom, you are my rock and my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day!

199. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your love is my guiding light.

200. I wish you a day filled with smiles and laughter. Happy Mother’s Day!



201. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who has filled my life with love.

202. Mom, your love is the foundation of my happiness. Happy Mother’s Day!

203. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are my forever friend.

204. I wish you a day of love, peace, and joy. Happy Mother’s Day!

205. Happy Mother’s Day to a mom whose love is as deep as the ocean.



206. Mom, thank you for being the incredible woman you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

207. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Your love is the heart of our family.

208. I wish you a day of heartfelt moments and cherished memories. Happy Mother’s Day!

209. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who makes every day better.

210. Mom, your love is my everlasting treasure. Happy Mother’s Day!

