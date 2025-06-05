Share

On this special occasion, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic holidays, during which believers commemorate the heroic deed of the Prophet Ibrahim and offer a sacrifice to the Almighty.

The Feast of Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha in Arabic, is a holiday of sacrifice celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, 70 days after another important celebration for Islamic culture, Eid al-Adha (the holiday of the end of fasting in the month of Ramadan), according to the Muslims calendar.

The celebration of Eid al-Adha begins at dawn. Muslims come to the mosque for morning prayer, have breakfast at home and return to listen to the sermon. The central ritual of the celebration is the slaughter of a sacrificial animal — a ram, sheep, cow or camel.

After the ceremony, the sacrifice is divided into three parts — one is distributed to those in need, the second is given to guests, and the third is left for the family.

Happy Eid Al-Adha Messages, Wishes To Loved Ones

1. Congratulations on the great holiday of Eid al-Adha! May God reward your whole family with heavenly and earthly blessings. I wish you good health, great love, peace and bright hopes!”

2. I sincerely congratulate you on the long-awaited holiday! May kindness and love always live in your hearts, and may the family cup be filled only with happiness and well-being. Cherish the sprouts of faith in your soul, respect your elders, show mercy to the weak, and may your life be peaceful and joyful.”

3. Congratulations to all Muslims on Eid al-Adha! I wish that on this great holiday, your souls will be filled with joy and purity. May your prayers always reach the Almighty, and may your good deeds be justly rewarded!”

4. I cannot imagine how great the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim was when he gave up his son until Allah SWT gave a miracle behind the event. Bismillah, we can all learn from the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham. May we all be able to take lessons from Eid al-Adha: my brother, Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

5. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. With this sacrificial service, we draw closer to God and surrender to His provisions. May we all become more and more pious individuals. Aamiin.

6. Sacrificial worship is more than just cutting goats or cows, as is always done. However, sacrificial worship must also be interpreted as a moment to increase the servant’s righteousness to Allah. May we always be given strength in worship? Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

7. On this holy day, full of blessings, may we make ourselves more surrendered. O God, give me strength and patience. May the servant be able to emulate the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

8. Let’s welcome Eid al-Adha with the spirit of increasing holiness. May Allah Almighty grant blessings to all of us. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

9. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Hopefully, our love for Allah Almighty can manifest as an increased sense of concern for others. Aamiin.

10. Allah Almighty has given us a lot of happiness. How lucky we are all to be able to celebrate Eid al-Adha this year. May we be given space and always increase each other’s holiness. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

11. We are often busy scrolling through social media and must remember to consider the philosophical meaning of sacrifice. We must increase piety and get closer to Allah Almighty. Let us live the sacrifice that Prophet Abraham exemplified on this holy day. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

12. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Let us increase our gratitude only to Allah SWT. May our sacrificial worship be accepted by Allah Almighty. Aamiin.

13. Abundant blessings we always feel every day. On this holy day, let us momentarily remember the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham and his family. May we be servants who can learn from Prophet Abraham and his incredible patience? Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

14. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Make this day a reminder of the extraordinary sacrifice of Prophet Abraham. Hopefully, our faith and love for Allah Almighty will increase. Aamiin.

15. My family and I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May there be many blessings and prosperity on this holy day. Bismillah, may we become better individuals and emulate the sacrifices of Prophet Abraham.

16. Many life lessons from Prophet Ibrahim are exemplary. We should apply the sincerity and patience of Prophet Abraham in our daily lives. On this holy day, may we always draw closer to Allah Almighty. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May we reunite with Eid al-Adha the following year. Aamiin.

17. Allah Almighty loves His servants who maintain faith and increase purity. Let us improve ourselves to have better morals and like to share with fellow Muslims in need. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah make this person a better person. Aamiin.

18. My family and I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah accept our sacrificial worship and always be a better person. Aamiin.

19. Let us welcome Eid al-Adha by becoming better people and emulating the sacrifices of Prophet Abraham. Take time to live our love for Allah Almighty. Bismillah, on this holy day, we always learn to get closer to Allah Almighty. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

20. The meaning of sacrifice is to dedicate what is in this world to Allah SWT. Our possessions are entrustments from God and the children, the families we love. How glorious Prophet Abraham has exemplified to all of us the meaning of sacrifice. May sacrifice teach us the meaning of sacrifice and holiness. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

21. Allah makes all the sustenance that servants have helpful for people in need. O Allah, make a personal servant who is more patient, sincere, and able to emulate the sacrifices that the Prophet Abraham has made. O God, accept the sacrificial service that we have performed. My family and I wish you a “Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H”.

22. I hope Allah will provide sustenance so I can share often. I hope God accepts my sacrificial service. I hope that all of us can celebrate Eid al-Adha with many blessings. On this holy day, Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah bless all of us. Aamiin.

23. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Let us celebrate Eid al-Adha with joy. May Allah Almighty accept the practice of sacrificial worship for all of us. Aamiin.

Happy Eid Al-Adha Greetings 2025

1. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May goodness and blessings accompany us. Aamiin.

2. With Eid al-Adha, may it strengthen the brotherhood of Muslims. Allah Almighty loves His people who take care of each other in brotherhood. May we all be grateful and live this sacrificial worship spirit. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

3. Allah SWT will replace all the sacrifices of wealth that we have sacrificed with many times the rewards and blessings that accompany us. Most Holy God, who loves His people very much. May blessings always be with us all. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

4. We need to exemplify the sincerity of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and make it a spirit to change ourselves for the better. This Eid al-Adha day should be a moment of greatest self-reflection. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

5. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May our piety to Allah SWT increase. Aamiin.

6. Eid al-Adha teaches the special meaning of life, namely the value of sacrifice and immense love for Allah SWT. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May we continue to learn to be better and increase our concern for fellow Muslim brothers. Aamiin.

7. Prophet Ibrahim and all his sacrifices taught us the great value of life. What is the meaning of love if it is not solely for Allah Almighty? So, on this Eid al-Adha, may we be given extraordinary learning about the meaning of sacrifice and extraordinary love for Allah SWT. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

8. Contemplating the values of caring for others is reflected in sacrificial worship. Many are happy celebrating the blessed sacrifice feast, and all Muslims embrace their brothers regardless of distance and social status. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May this year’s sacrificial service make us more grateful and increase our concern for others. Aamiin.

9. All the sacrifices we intend for Allah Almighty will be replaced with abundant rewards, drawing us closer to Allah SWT. Hopefully, next year we can celebrate Eid al-Adha like today. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

10. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Let us together increase faith

Inspirational Eid Al-Adha Greetings

1. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Make Eid al-Adha a moment to remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who loved Allah SWT above all else. May we always be individual learners and able to interpret this Eid al-Adha? Aamiin.

2. There is no love without sacrifice. There is no love without sincerity. All sacrifices and sincerity can be reflected in Prophet Ibrahim, who sacrificed everything for Allah Almighty. Given all the struggles of Prophet Ibrahim, may we be able to emulate his sincerity and sacrifice? Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

3. On this day of Eid al-Adha, remember how Almighty Allah has given us health and abundant sustenance. May our sacrificial worship be accepted by Allah SWT. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

4. The sacrificial worship we do is to seek the pleasure of Allah Almighty. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah always protect us and give us the widest blessings. Aamiin.

5. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. Celebrate Eid al-Adha cheerfully and happily. Hopefully, in the next year, we can carry out sacrificial services again. Aamiin.

6. My family and I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah Almighty grant us the spaciousness of sustenance so that we always share with others, and Allah Almighty accepts our sacrificial worship.

7. I never imagined how extraordinary Prophet Ibrahim’s steadfastness was in sacrificing his son. No one could have imagined the great sincerity of Prophet Abraham. Until now, we have understood how significant the meaning of sacrifice to the Almighty is. We wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H on this holy day.

8. Learn what sacrifice, love, and sincerity mean. Not necessarily. We can interpret and apply it. However, Prophet Ibrahim has taught these values to this day. Let us reflect on the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim in this great event behind Eid al-Adha. My family and I wish you a “Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.”

9. Life is not just life, but is beneficial for others. This sacrificial service teaches what it means to share and benefit others. Bismillah, Allah gives multiple rewards because we have carried out this sacrificial service. My family and I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

10. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May we always draw closer to Allah Almighty. And by sacrificing, may our righteousness to God increase. Aamiin.

Meaningful Eid Al-Adha Greetings

1. Let us be happy to welcome the merciful Eid al-Adha. Let us gather as a family and love each other. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May Allah Almighty always protect us all. Aamiin.

2. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May the many blessings present accompany us all.

3. Love is not limited to words but is a form of real action. Love is not just words but sacrifice. Love is not limited to words, but obedience that we should prove to Allah SWT. Bismillah, on this holy day, may the proof of our love for Allah by sacrifice bring more mercy and gifts from Allah SWT. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H to all of us.

4. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. With the great sincerity of Prophet Ibrahim, we deserve to learn a lesson. We must make the spirit of sacrificial worship a place to learn sincerity. Learn to share with others sincerely. Learn sincerely to spend wealth in the way of Allah SWT. May our sincerity be seen by Allah SWT and given His grace. Aamiin.

5. Through sacrificial worship, we can learn a lot of lessons. Learning increases sincerity, learning sacrifice, and learning increases piety. My family and I wish you a Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H on this holy day.

6. Early in the morning, to Mr Toha’s house. To Mr Toha’s house, buy ribbons. Happy Eid al-Adha. Hopefully, it will be airier.

7. When Takbir continued reverberating for three days, this was the time for us to evaluate ourselves. Have we moved closer? Or further away from divine pleasure. May our piety increase. Like Prophet Ibrahim, who gave up his long-awaited son. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 Hijri. May our steps be more blessed.

8. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H. May our sincerity and patience increase. May Allah SWT always protect us all and expand our sustenance so we can sacrifice again. Aamiin.

9. Let us celebrate Eid al-Adha vigorously, increasing faith, patience, and holiness. Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.

10. We express our gratitude unceasingly for all the pleasures God has given us. Gratitude increases when the self can perform sacrificial services. O Allah, may the sacrificial service be accepted by You. My family and I wish you a “Happy Eid al-Adha 1446 H.”

Eid Mubarak Quotes For Friends, Family

1. Wishing you and your family a joyous Eid filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!

2. May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

3. On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Allah showers His divine blessings upon you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

4. Eid Mubarak! Let’s cherish this auspicious day with love, respect and devotion to our Allah.

5. Sending you heartfelt wishes on this Eid. Eid Mubarak! May this day bring you closer to your loved ones.

6. Eid is a time for forgiveness, compassion, and generosity. May your heart be filled with love and your home with happiness.

7. Wishing you a prosperous Eid filled with joy, peace, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

8. Eid Mubarak! Hope you get to enjoy all the delicious meals now with your friends and family!

9. On this blessed day, may Allah accept your prayers and grant all your wishes. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

10. May on this Eid you find happiness, peace and prosperity everywhere, and your family enjoy the fruits of your success! Eid Mubarak!

11. Eid Mubarak to my wonderful family! May this day be filled with love, laughter, and happy moments together.

12. On this blessed occasion, I send you my warmest Eid Mubarak wishes. May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always.

13. As we celebrate Eid together, I am grateful for all your presence in my life. Eid Mubarak!

14. Eid is a time to rejoice and be thankful for the blessings in our lives. May this day bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity.

15. On this Eid, may Allah bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all obstacles. Eid Mubarak!

