Happie Boys Seeks Forgiveness Months After Mocking Apostle Chibuzor

Former security guards, Happie Boys have once again asked Omega Power Ministry’s founder and sponsor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, for forgiveness.

This comes months after the guys led by Matthew Kelechi, made fun of the well-known priest and rejected his offer to pay for their return flights to Nigeria so they could attend any university in Nigeria or Benin Republic.

They also made unpleasant remarks about the clergyman and mocked his inability to continue their scholarship over economic reasons.

But in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, September 7, the boys pleaded with the clergyman and Nigerians to have mercy on them, adding that things are not going well for them in Cyprus.

They noted their willingness to return to Nigeria and apologise in person to the preacher.

“Even if you want us to come back to Nigeria we will do that just to get your forgiveness,” they said, adding “Things are not going well for us. Please forgive us, find a place in your heart to forgive us. Daddy OPM please forgive us.”

They also vowed not to speak ill of the cleric again and sought his blessings.