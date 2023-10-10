Happie Boys Reportedly Arrested In Cyprus

New Telegraph reports that the trio were charged and arrested with an undisclosed offence, leading to their detention in an underground prison facility by authorities.

It would be recalled that Happie Boys gained fame in 2022 when they were sacked from their security guard roles in Nigeria for dancing while on duty at a fast-food restaurant.

Following their viral job loss, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere granted them scholarships to pursue their education in Cyprus.

However, a few months after they got to Cyprus, Happie Boys made a video and shared it on their Instagram page, accusing the pastor of abandoning them in Cyprus.

In response to the Allegations, the pastor had clarified that he had advised them to return to Nigeria due to the economic challenges caused by fluctuations in exchange rates.

The news of Happie Boys’ arrest has caused a stir online as many concerned individuals have taken to the comment page of the post to air their views on the report.

eudy_romeo: “Evidence dey?: You must show evidence else na story you the talk.”

amayanabo.1: “TRNC na your mate? Straight up una dey go back where una come from.”

thejaymieeparker_______: “E fit them well well. Bunch of ingrates !!!”

biggenergy_: “Very dark man come explain better give us.”

ini_george: “Consequences on Rewarding bad behaviour.”

sunnyy_all_day: “That’s what happens to ungrateful people very ungrateful fools.”

martfrosh: “He who laughs the last laugh the best…. God has turned things around.”

