Happie Boys Mock Cyprus After Deportation To Nigeria

Following their deportation back to Nigeria, former Chicken Republic security guards, Happie Boys have mocked their one-year stay in Cyprus.

This comes on the heels of their arrival in Nigeria after being locked up for weeks in Cyprus due to unpaid school dues.

However, Happie Boys hours after their arrival took to their X page to tweet a subtle joke about their experience in Cyprus.

Following a viral trend of ‘Poor Man Pikin’, Happie Boys joined the trend as they mocked their experience in Cyprus, saying it does not meet the standard of being ‘abroad.’

Happie Boys wrote, “Poor Man Pickin Go Think Say Cyprus Na Abroad”.

Reactions trailing abroad statement made by Happie Boys about Cyprus

ladyque_1 said: “This is what you get when you enable bad behavior.”

xpensive_fatima stated: “But una be poor man pikin nah, so why you leave Nigeria travel there? .”

poshest_hope said: “Ahhhh! Na una talk this thing so? Small yansh Dey shake o. People wey never enter Lagos before, if no be say that pastor help their l!fe .”

princesoattah opined: “These guys have succeeded in chasing all their destiny Helpers away.”

iameniolamyde penned: “Same Cyprus una say una no go leave come Naija? This is the effect of supporting baad behaviour.”