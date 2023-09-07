Happie Boys Beg OPM Pastor For Forgiveness (Video)

Former security guards, Happie boys have publicly apologized to OPM pastor, Chinyere Chibuzor, and Nigerians as they seek forgiveness.

They went from being a security guards at Chicken Republic to being a scholarship student in Cyprus, after they were sacked from their jobs, and apostle Chibuzor, OPM pastor took pity on them to send them to Cyprus to study.

However, video which surfaced earlier this year had captured them living an extravagant life in the abroad country.

In recent updates, Happy boys shared an apology video, where they asked the clergyman for forgiveness, saying that things haven’t been going well in their lives. They mentioned that they’re ready to return to Nigeria if only to receive forgiveness from the OPM pastor. Watch them speak below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tattle Room 🇳🇬 🌎 (@thetattleroomng)