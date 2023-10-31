Happie Boys Allegedly Deported Back To Nigeria From Cyprus

The former security guards of Chicken Republic, Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known as Happie Boys have been reportedly deported back to Nigeria after one year on scholarship to Cyprus.

It would be recalled that in 2022, Happie boys were sent to Cyprus on scholarship by a popular clergyman, apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) after they were sacked from their place of work for dancing.

However, they had begun living unseemly life over there, leading to their fallout with the apostle Chibuzor.

Following their fallout, Happie Boys were imprisoned in Cyprus and the OPM pastor dispatched his lawyers to help free them.

READ ALSO:

However, a new development gathered by the New Telegraph reports that Happie boys have finally been deported to Nigeria.

It is alleged that they’re currently in the capital city of Abuja, currently in Utako Hotel.

One netizen claimed: “BREAKING: Happie Boys deported to Nigeria from Cyprus, they arrived in Nigeria last night and are in one hotel in Utako, Abuja”

See the post below: