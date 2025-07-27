Sanwo-Olu Swears In LG, LCDA Chairmen

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in newly elected executives of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

The ceremony, ongoing at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, began with the swearing-in of vice chairmen, followed by the chairmen.

Present at the event are family members and supporters of the new council officials, alongside dignitaries such as members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), state executive members, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, captains of industry, youth leaders, trade union members, and market leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in chairmen, Hon. Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their unwavering commitment to grassroots development and smooth transitions at the local government level.

He also acknowledged the guidance of GAC members led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and thanked the APC State Executive led by Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, as well as party faithful who stood by them throughout the electioneering process.

Details later…