Hansi Flick Breaks Silence On Yamal’s Angry Substitution Reaction

FC Barcelona Head Coach Hansi Flick has opened up about Lamine Yamal’s visible frustration after being substituted in the win over Levante, explaining that the teenager was disappointed with his own display rather than the decision to take him off.

New Telegraph reports that Barcelona cruised to a 3–0 victory over Levante, dominating from start to finish against the division’s leakiest defence to reclaim top spot in La Liga.

The goals came exclusively from midfield, with Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez finding the net, while the attacking trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal endured a relatively quiet outing.

Yamal was withdrawn in the 88th minute for Roony Bardghji, and despite there being only two minutes of normal time remaining, the teenager appeared visibly frustrated as he made his way off the pitch.

What Flick Said:

Speaking after the game, Flick expressed understanding of Yamal’s reaction, explaining that the teenager found his performance unsatisfactory.

“It’s normal, he was angry with his performance,” Flick said. “For me, the most important thing is that we won today, and we also have some players who deserve to play.

“Roony (Bardghji) did that, he was training very well, he’s a professional player in every sense of the word. And also when he came on, it was good to see his reaction, and that’s what we want to focus on.”