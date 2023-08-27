Hannatu Musawa: Minister by Twist of Luck

Nigerian youths have demanded to be given a chance to participate in government. The appointment of 43 years old Hannatu Musawa as Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy would have earned a thumbs up for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, rather it has given room for more scrutiny on his criteria for selecting ministers in his cabinet.

When Hannatu Musawa was allocated portfolio, her family, friends and few young Nigerians were excited to have another young person in government but the twist of luck followed almost immediately after a civil society organisation, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), claimed Musawa had yet to complete her one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). HURIWA said in a statement on Thursday that the Minister’s Place of Primary Assignment is a law firm in Abuja.

The rights group asked the management of the NYSC to compel Musawa to focus on her NYSC or the Ministerial appointment. “HURIWA wondered why the correct status of Musawa wasn’t made known to the members of the public before the senate sensationally failed to screen her as it should,” the statement reads. “HURIWA wonders about the kind of scrutiny being conducted by the Department of State Services so much so that it wasn’t disclosed that the minister is actually a Youth Corps Member.”

On Friday, The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed that Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa is a serving corps member, thereby staring up questions why the screening committee never noticed. The confirmation that the lawyer, Musawa is still a serving corps member has pointed to the fact that the criteria for choosing Ministers may not be completely be by merit.

Hannatu Musawa being a serving corps member is a problem, because the Human Rights Writers Association believes she will not be capable of handling a huge portfolio of a minister while still serving. On the other hand, it may be considered a crime because NYSC certificate is one of the documents required for such government position. A critic has also pointed out that another controversy the public may not have noticed is that Hannatu Musawa’s age, 43 is not supposed to be still be serving the country if the NYSC stipulated age of not being above 30 is still valid.

There is also conflicting information on the actual age of the politician. While platinum times blog claims she was born, September 20, 1973, another blog, says she was born in 1990, The Whistler Newspa- per in their report says she is 43 as at 2023. Hannatu Musawa’s appointment is one of the trending news in the country, throwing her in the eye of the storm of several unanswered questions.

In September 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Musawa as a national commissioner representing the North-west geopolitical zone on the National Pension Commission Board. But the Senate in October of the same year rejected her nomination over a report from the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters that Musawa failed to provide her NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Letter.

A brief biography of Hannatu Musawa stated that she is a Nigerian lawyer, politician, and author. She was born and raised in Katsina State, located in the northern part of Nigeria. Hannatu comes from a prominent political family, with her father, Alhaji Musa Musawa, being a veteran politician. She belongs to the Muslim faith and identifies as Hausa/Fulani by tribe. Hannatu Musawa obtained a degree in Law from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom.

She further pursued her education and earned a post-graduate Master’s degree in the Legal aspects of Marine Affairs from the University of Cardiff in Wales. Additionally, she holds a Master’s degree in Oil & Gas from the University of Aberdeen.