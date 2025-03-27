Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on his struggles and relationships with some of his colleagues in the movie industry.

According to him, some of his colleagues were jealous of him and started blackmailing him.

Speaking in a recent interview with colleague, Emma Labista, in his Podcast titled,“Nollywood Hardcore”, Anuku disclosed that some of his colleagues in the movie industry were diabolical and greedy.

Hanks said: “There was a bit of diabolism in the industry. Some people were diabolical, people were envious and jealous of my shine. I was blackmailed”

Hanks Anuku is a Nigerian actor who starred in a lot of Nollywood movies as a villain. Some movies he has featured in include Heartless Heart, Virgin’s hear, the Captor, King of the Town, Last Kobo, Stubborn Billionaires, etc.

