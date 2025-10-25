Hanks Anuku: I’m Ready To Return To Nollywood

After many years of missing in Nollywood actions, it was nostalgic to walk into a press conference and see Hanks Anuku sitting among other notable actors , waiting to unveil a new movie for the cinemas across Nigeria. Nollywood actor, Anuku, needs no introduction. He is one of Nigeria’s big screen bad boy actors back in the early 2000s. A highly rated actor, who shot to stardom alongside, the late Saint Obi, Jim Iyke, Ramsey Noah, among others. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about his comeback and how ready he is to take on Nollywood Movie sets.

‘This is Not a Nollywood Movie’, by Legendry filmmaker, Wale Ojo, is the major comeback for you in the industry. How did you feel?

The first thing I did was go to Jesus Christ to ask for wisdom and understanding. And just like he gave Solomon, he gave me knowledge of the in-dept of the script. It helped me think and go outside of the box. At some point, I got confused but after a little while, I caught up with the drift of the script.

How was it being back on set after a long while?

It felt refreshing being back. It was awesome on set. It was great. I have never seen that kind of set in a while since I started my career in Nollywood. The welfare, the transportation, the crew on set were all awesome. Thanks to Wale Ojo and Boma Akpore for a job well done.

In your past movies, we had seen the “American English speaking Hanks Anuku”. What part of Hanks Anuku are we going to see in this comeback movie?

You are going to the four square size of God in me. You are going to see the side of me that can be expanded upon. You are going to see the side of me that can be a blessing to other upcoming actors by the grace of God. My fans should expect energetic movie that is refreshing.

What made you take a step back from Nollywood ?

I had t o t a k e a break because I had friction with so many things. Taking a break was a way of helping me come to terms with them, so that I can be back and better. I took a step back to be able to step back in.

Everyone can take a break to help them step on the block again. Like they say, overtaking is allowed. You have to let the young ones to go find out how we got there. Now, they they are a part of it. We will grow together.

Working with the younger actors, did you see more of creativity or were you disappointed?

I saw a lot of creativity and a long road full of grace. A long road full of success. They are beautiful people to work with. You know, I love children. Working with them, is like hanging out with one big family.

Movie set is always a room for learning. Is there something you learnt from the younger actors and is there something you wished you could have done better back when you were younger?

First of all, I don’t regret yesterdays. I am always looking ahead. I am not looking back. I am not Lot’s wife. I take instructions from God and I go.

Would you say you are ready to take on more movie roles after this come back movie?

God willing. Jesus Christ gives me the energy and I am ready for Nollywood. I am a martial artiste as well. I am also a biker. The energy is not a problem. Let’s keep looking on to God to navigate where I am going next. Expect a lot more movies featuring Hanks.