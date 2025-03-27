Hanks Anuku Breaks Silence On His Failed Marriage

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up about his marriage to his Asaba ex-wife and why it failed.

Hanks disclosed this in a recent episode of Nollywood Hardcore, The Legend’s Untold Story, saying his marriage failed due to a lack of compatibility.

According to him, his failed marriage to his ex-wife traumatized him and also made him scared of Nigerian women.

He further explained that he believes he is more compatible with Caucasian women and had some of them as friends when he was abroad.

He said, “My marriage failed because we were not compatible. It was a wrong marriage. She is not the mother of my kids. But I had a stepdaughter she came with from a previous relationship.

“I have been divorced for more than 10 years. I’m not married to anybody yet, but I have another lady who has two kids for me. She has a son and daughter for me and they live together with their mother.

“I’m not married again. I’m not married after separating from my first wife. I don’t want to get married to any Nigerian. Because I went through a lot of psychological trauma and all that. I never expected that I was going to be separated from her. It hurt me. But I had to move on. “I thought I had a chance to get married again, but it never happened. The mother of my kids is not the kind of woman I want to get married to. So, we are just friends. She has two kids for me, but that doesn’t mean I have to marry her. She is just my friend. I’m doing what I can. ”I like to be married and be happy in the marriage. I dated her for a couple of years, and I knew that she wasn’t going to be my wife. I like to be in love with somebody and not just be infatuated. Agape love, the greatest of love, is what I want in any woman I’m going to get married to. “It’s not that I don’t want to get married, I’m just scared of Nigerian women. Overseas, I had Caucasian female friends. If I had to go back, it would be a bit too late now. Maybe, if I go on vacation and I find a friend… ”I found myself a lot more compatible with Caucasian women. When I was overseas, I never dated any colored woman. Blonde women are my specs. They never bothered me until I came to Nigeria. “My ex-wife is a Nigerian woman from Asaba. I was in love with her. We were cool together, but she was always demanding money. She also asked me to stop acting because she was jealous of other women being around me. I told her I couldn’t stop acting.”

