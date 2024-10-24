Handwashing Day: Osun RUWESA, NGO Champion Hygiene Awareness In Schools

Share

In a bid to commemorate World Handwashing Day, a non-governmental organization, the Sustainable Environment and Health Initiative Osogbo (SEHIO) in collaboration with the Rural Water Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA) took hygiene education to schools across the state.

The program is to promote proper handwashing techniques as a preventive measure against infections and diseases, particularly among schoolchildren.

During the campaign, which involved visits to schools such as Ibiyemi Kids Primary School, Ido-Osun and Flourishing School, Osogbo, government officials and the NGO representatives emphasized the importance of hand hygiene.

While speaking, honourable Odelade Sarafa Olanrewaju, the Special Adviser to the Osun Governor on RUWESA, reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of cleanliness and personal hygiene.

He stressed that regular handwashing with soap and water is essential in preventing diseases linked to poor hygiene.

“This initiative is crucial to improving public health, handwashing is a simple yet effective way to stay healthy and avoid diseases. As the government of Osun State, we have keyed into this system, and through RUWESA, we are playing a significant role in ensuring that this practice becomes part of daily life for all households.” Olanrewaju stated

Representatives from SEHIO and the NGO’s Program Director, Sanitarian Moses Olaosebikan, further emphasized the significance of focusing on schoolchildren.

Olaosebikan explained that educating young students would have a ripple effect, as these children would take the message home, influencing their families and communities.

“Students are agents of change, when they learn the importance of handwashing, they carry this knowledge back to their homes and communities, helping to spread awareness. This is why we have targeted both primary and secondary schools to reach as many young minds as possible.” Olaosebikan noted.

Speaking on behalf of SEHIO, Olaosebikan shared the challenges faced by the NGO, noting that their efforts are self-funded by retired environmental officers. Despite these limitations, the organization remains committed to educating the public on hygiene and health, working with local schools to spread the message.

Also, Mrs. Odelola Ibidun, the General Manager of RUWESA Osun, reiterated the importance of the program, emphasizing that awareness is the first step toward behavior change.

She noted that some individuals mistakenly believe that simply wetting their hands suffices as handwashing, but emphasized that thorough washing with soap and water is crucial for eliminating germs and preventing infections.

“There are critical times when we must wash our hands properly, such as after using the toilet or before eating, our goal is to instill this habit in children so they can take it to their homes, correct their parents if necessary, and act as ambassadors of hygiene in their communities.” Ibidun said.

According to the organizers, the campaign was not held on the globally recognized World Handwashing Day, October 15, due to scheduling conflicts with the state’s budget defense.

However, the organizers emphasized that the essence of the celebration remains intact, as they continue to advocate for proper hand hygiene practices.

