Handwashing Day: Dettol, Wellbeing Foundation, FG Champion Hygiene Advocacy

In commemoration of the 2024 Global Handwashing Day, Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting hand hygiene and advancing health practices nationwide by partnering with the Federal Government, The Wellbeing Foundation Africa, and two of its WASH Access Accelerator beneficiaries, Kiddies ‘n’ Brands and Alora Pads.

Under this year’s theme, “Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?” Dettol has collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, headed by Minister Joseph Terlumun Utsev, to increase public education on the life-saving importance of hand hygiene.

Represented by Mr Richard Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Minister reiterated the significance of hand hygiene in combating disease and its crucial role in promoting public health at the commemoration event in Abuja on October 15, 2024.

He said, “As we reflect on the importance of Global Handwashing Day, we are reminded that hand hygiene is essential to preventing infectious diseases. Recent cholera outbreaks in Nigeria highlight the urgent need for proper hygiene and access to safe water.

It is through a sustained focus on promoting handwashing and improving sanitation that we can protect public health and secure the wellbeing of our citizens.”

According to the UNICEF WASHNORM report, 23% of Nigerians do not have access to basic water supply services, and only 10% of the population have access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services combined.

This significant gap contributes to the spread of preventable diseases, highlighting the urgent need for improved handwashing practices and overall hygiene education across the country. To address this, Dettol continues to drive awareness and action through strategic partnerships.

Delivering the goodwill message, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “At Dettol, we believe clean hands are the first line of defence against preventable diseases and we believe that access to quality hygiene and health solutions should be a fundamental right for everyone and not a privilege for some.

From inception in 2021 to date, through our Hygiene Quest Curriculum, we have reached over 300,000 individuals, including school children, community members, pregnant and lactating mothers in healthcare facilities.

This achievement shows our firm commitment to not only educate but also provide the tools needed to promote a healthier Nigeria.”

The leading hygiene brand has also continued its partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) through Dettol’s Hygiene Quest programme under its Clean Naija initiative to promote hygiene education across Lagos, Abuja, and Kwara states.

The team visited Salvation Army Primary School in Agbara, Ogun State to further commemorate the day.

HRM Olori Adeola Agunbiade, OloriAlagbara of Agbara representing the Founder and President of the WBFA, Her Excellency Toyin Ojora Saraki, stated, “Today, we are reminded of the remarkable impact that a seemingly simple act like proper handwashing technique can have on public health and overall wellbeing.

Our collaboration with Dettol has allowed us to extend our reach and work towards achieving SDG3, SDG6 and SDG17, positively influencing thousands of lives, driving awareness and promoting healthier communities.”

