Germany has called for a level-headed approach to Syria’s transitional government following an awkward incident where Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa declined a handshake with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Damascus.

Baerbock, alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, became one of the highest-ranking Western officials to visit Syria since the government ousted Bashar al-Assad last month.

Upon their arrival, Sharaa greeted Barrot with a handshake but opted for a chest gesture and nod to Baerbock, prompting outrage in German media.

The incident is a diplomatic scandal, but German foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner urged a pragmatic stance, emphasizing that dialogue with Syria remains crucial despite differing values.

“We cannot only engage with those who share our views entirely,” he stated.

Baerbock downplayed the incident, noting, “It was clear from the start there would be no ordinary handshakes.”

Barrot, while expressing his preference for a more conventional greeting, stressed that the visit aimed to address pressing issues like the handling of Islamic State detainees and Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles.

Syria’s new leadership has been seeking to rebuild international ties, with recent visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE signaling efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations.

