Handover: Tinubu Should Recruit Core Professionals, Not Recycled Politicians – Walsh

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration and handover of the reins of power, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been advised to recruit core professionals into his cabinet and avoid bringing on board regular politicians, many of whom may be hovering around him for patronage.

The Executive Director, African Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Victor Oluwafemi Walsh gave the advise on Wednesday at an interactive session with critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors of the economy in Abuja.

Walsh who described Tinubu as an “embodiment of technocracy,” said this vision should be reflected in his cabinet, adding that appointing core politicians into sensitive offices led to the collapse of some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies( MDAS) in previous regimes.

“The facts are in the public domain, just do a fact check you will discover that most agencies handled by core politicians or better still former governors ended in tatters.

“Asiwaju experimented in Lagos with core professionals and the results are just there for everybody to see.

“The IGR of Lagos state became number one in Nigeria and that legacy was fiercely enforced years after he left the saddle.

“His keyword, for now, should be core professionals and tested hands that have proven to be capable hands either in the private or public sector of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Walsh charged the President-Elect to also look beyond the frontiers of Nigeria, as there are so many Nigerians in the diaspora who have proven their mettle in various fields yearning to serve their fatherland.