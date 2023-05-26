New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Handover: Okowa’ll Finish Strong On May 28, Says Aniagwu

The Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, yesterday came hard on detractors of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for deploying political knavery to tarnish his achievements. Aniagwu said losers in the just concluded general elections have changed tactics to using recently signed N71 billion supplementary budget to engage the outgoing Governor in campaigns of calumny.

Speaking on the attacks on Okowa in Asaba yesterday, Aniagwu, who defined budget as a table of intent, which captures what one expected to spend, deferred it from loan or borrowing. He wondered why his detractors mischievously termed a budgetary provision as another tranche of loan taken by the Governor.

He said: “As a government, we are worried that our detractors are getting angry that our government that is going is still working. “We didn’t make political statement about working till the last hour of May 28. “We see through all our agenda of delivering on democratic dividends.”

