Handling Your Parents’ Wack Moments

My grand-parents gave birth to four children with my father, being the only male. Because of their strong Christian beliefs, my grand-father refused to marry another woman outside Dorcas, my grand- mother. After my parents had given birth to me, the seven children next to me all happened to be females. But my father’s Christian foundation was not as strong as that of my grand-parents. This made him have twenty-one children. Thank God that later in his life, he saw that he made a mistake and he repented and decided to walk the Christian walk. The man loved education.

All of my mother’s eleven children turned out to be university graduates. So when I graduated from University of Ife in 1980 and picked up a job, he expected me to help financially. Instead, after some time, I informed him and my mom that I wanted to get married. I borrowed a wrapper from a friend while I went to my father’s room and took one of his hats and a walking stick. That was how I dressed on the day I paid Carol’s bride price. When the bride price team got back to his house, he asked me after all had left how many hats or walking sticks I have bought for him and yet I had the boldness to wear his hat and use his walking stick.

That made me sad but not angry. I knew it was his moment of frustration due to the heavy financial load he was carrying. I knew it was a moment of weakness and not wickedness. I could hardly eat that night. I did not tell Carol or any other person what my father said to me. Why should a child be angry with his or her parents when the Bible tells children to honour their father and mother so that it shall be well with them. I did not want to behave like Noah’s middle son who saw his father’s nakedness and in laughter or anger announced it to his two brothers. I saw the behaviour of my father as his moment of weakness. His, was financial frustration.

Unlike the middle son who went to announce his father’s nakedness, I behaved like the first and last sons of Noah who covered their father’s weak moment. Normal parents show much love and spend a large part of their lives laboring for the success of their children. Children should correct erring parents in love and deep respect. It is therefore not proper for a child to get angry, redefine relation- ship, disconnect, rebel or announce to family friends and foes how bad their parents are just because of one or two or three weaknesses.

If such a child does not change his or her ways, something worse is likely to happen to them by far more than what they did to their parents. It is difficult to find a child who disgraced his parents as Absalom did, to live long like a king David or to die the peaceful death of a king David. Honour your father and your mother that it may be well with you. (Ephesians 6:2-3). Love you.