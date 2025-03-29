Handle It Africa Awards $1,000 Grant At She Creates 2025

Share

Handle It Africa has awarded a $1,000 grant to Temi-Ami Williams at She Creates 2025, an inspiring gathering held in partnership with the British Council to empower young women in the creative industry.

Williams, a creative entrepreneur and producer of Ireti, a short film inspired by her journey of overcoming cancer, won the impromptu pitch session, securing the grant sponsored by Handle It Africa to bring a new project to life.

The event, which took place on Friday, March 28, at the British Council building in Ikoyi, was designed to amplify the voices of young women in the creator economy by fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and providing tangible opportunities for growth.

The evening began with an inspiring opening remark from Adejoke Adedapo, who reaffirmed Handle It Africa’s commitment to building communities where women and creators in general can collaborate and access the tools and resources necessary to scale their craft.

Brenda Fashugba, Head of Arts at British Council Nigeria, acknowledged the progress made in the industry but emphasized that many women still face barriers in accessing critical resources.

She recognised the British Council’s commitment to affirmative action, ensuring that women across all regions have equitable access to the opportunities they need to bring their creative visions to life.

A highlight of the event was the fireside chat, moderated by Tope Sanni, featuring a distinguished panel: Yolanda Okereke, Nora Awolowo, Ify Mogekwu, and Adetutu Laditan.

The discussion centered on the importance of women daring to take up space, challenging limits, and creating proof of concept for their ideas.

The panelists encouraged creators to lean into their unique perspectives, emphasizing that individuality is a defining advantage in the rapidly expanding creator economy.

Donna McGowan, Country Director of British Council Nigeria, presented the $1,000 grant to Temi-Ami Williams after an impromptu pitch competition that added an unexpected layer of excitement to the event.

With no prior knowledge of the contest, participants had only minutes to develop and present their pitches.

The winner was determined by a live vote from other creators in the room, with Williams emerging as the top choice.

McGowan commended the vibrancy of the participants and the depth of discussions throughout the evening, emphasizing the importance of platforms like Handle It Africa through the She Creates initiative in providing women with the resources to bring their creative visions to life.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Olufemi Oguntamu, Founder of Handle It Africa, shared his excitement about the meaningful connections made at She Creates and the lasting impact participants will continue to have in the industry.

“It’s incredible to see the energy, passion, and collaborations that have come out of this gathering.

“The impact doesn’t stop here—each of these women will go on to shape the creative industry in powerful ways. We remain committed to championing platforms and communities that support creators to thrive.”

The event aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme of accelerating action.

In keeping with this vision, Handle It Africa ensured that She Creates 2025 was not just a conversation but a catalyst for change, directly supporting a creative project to come to life.

The organizers look forward to seeing the winner’s project and the continued success of all participants in the creative industry.

