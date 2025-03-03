Hamzat Warns Of AI’s Potential Negative Consequences On Humanity

Share

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has called on religious organisations to protect children and youths from the potential negative impacts of science and technology especially as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform the world.

Hamzat made the call at the Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Council, yesterday at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State.

The event had the theme: “Understanding the Inner Dimensions of Islamic Brotherhood”. The deputy governor emphasised that in today’s world, science and tech nology were moving at a rapid pace, and as society progressed, change must be preached often.

He urged parents and religious to protect the youths from the negative impacts of AI just as everyone would protect themselves from the potential dangers of a car.

He noted that if the right values were not instilled in them, they might lose the essence of humanity which included compassion, love, unity, and peace.

He stressed that parental guidance was crucial and essential for children’s development, as it was very significant in shaping their young minds.

He said: “It is in our hands as parents to train our children because science and technology may take the essence of humanity away from them.

“We must be involved in the life of our children, we must nurture them because they need guidance, just like all of us need guidance.”

The deputy governor commended Ansar-UdDeen Society for being around for the past 100 years. Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), a former Minister of Works and Housing, encouraged Nigerians to be patient and calm.

Fashola expressed optimism that the government’s efforts would lead to a brighter future for the nation. He said: “I believe that our country will be great if we can be patient and calm, joy will come.

“Let us be patient. Let us live in harmony and we will all enjoy the greatness of our country, Nigeria.”

