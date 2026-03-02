Hamzat Urges Nigerians To Embrace Ramadan Teachings, Shun Discrimination

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to embrace the teachings of Ramadan, which emphasize the importance of fair treatment without discrimination based on either gender, ethnicity, or religious considerations.

Hamzat made the call on Saturday at the 7th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayers in memory of Late (Oba) Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, held at Mushin, Lagos, where he described Ramadan as a timely reminder that humanity is one body and that God has empowered everyone to act with kindness, fairness, and respect towards one another.

He added that worship should be reflected on how people treat others, stressing that ethnicity or social background, whether Yoruba, Igbo, or any other group, is part of God’s design and should never be a basis for division, but rather a foundation for unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“All these menaces, such as kidnapping, robbery, and other vices, should stop. As humanity, we should deal with ourselves with maximum love and respect.