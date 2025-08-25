Hamzat Lauds Raji For Building New Schools In Epe Constituency

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has commissioned three new schools built by the member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Wale Raji, in his constituency.

In all, the schools are blocks of 12 fully-furnished classrooms with toilets each at Oko-Abe in Epe Local Government Area; Ilege in Lekki Local Council Development Area and Owu-Ikosi in Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area.

A statement issued by the Media Office of the federal lawmaker on Monday stated that ceremonies were declared open with top government officials, traditional rulers, political leaders, and other community stakeholders attending.

Represented the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the deputy governor, who lauded the initiative of the federal lawmaker, described the schools as more than just physical structures, but that “This is representation in another great form. Indeed, you’ve done well, my brother. I am optimistic that the future is bright for our students.”

He added, Dr. Hamzat said, “These new buildings are more than just bricks and mortar, they are sanctuaries for learning. They represent our commitment to providing a safe and conducive environment for learning, free from overcrowding and distractions. These classrooms are a promise, a promise that their futures matter to us,” the deputy governor said.

He reminded teachers and administrators that “a building alone does not make a school; it is the spirit within its walls that truly matters. These gifts are tools, please use them to inspire and build the next generation of Nigerians.”

Turning to students, the Deputy Governor encouraged them to seize the opportunity, “This is the harbour of early knowledge, built with your future in mind. Please study hard, be disciplined, and aim for excellence in all you do. To whom much is given, much is expected, make us proud.”

Addressing those present, Rep. Wale Raji stated that the project was a testament that he is touching base with the remote areas of the constituency, which had in the past been neglected in the past by politicians who only showed up during electioneering campaigns.

“We have decided to change the narrative. Before now, the allegations levelled against politicians are that they only show up to remote communities and riverine areas during electioneering campaign periods and after getting the votes, they’re nowhere to be found, not to mention bringing the dividends of democracy to them. But the narrative has changed,” Hon. Raji said.

He added that “During the election, we came here to campaign for votes, and you cast your votes for our party, and what we’re witnessing today is a confirmation that we’re trustworthy as a party, and this will not be the first intervention that we will embark on in this ward,” he declared.

Highlighting his past and ongoing interventions, such as solar street lights, bridges to end perennial flooding, new classrooms at Oriba Primary School, jetties, roads, and vocational centres, he added, “When schools are opened, gates to a prison are closed.”

At Ilege, Hon. Raji reminded the community of their long-standing demand, which had been fulfilled, “You challenged me then, and I’m happy that I didn’t disappoint you. Your request for transformers, solar-powered borehole and a network of roads, and to crown it all, we have been able to establish a new secondary school in Ilege.”

Speaking at Owu-Ikosi, he underscored the importance of preparing children for tomorrow, saying, “Education is very importan,t and if we do not make adequate provision for our children, we are endangering their future. But with this, we’re preparing them for the challenges of the future.”