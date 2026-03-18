Hamzat Calls For Professionalism In Public Service

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has called on civil servants to embody honesty, care, and professionalism. Hamzat stressed the importance of understanding their roles and administrative responsibilities.

He spoke on Monday at the 60th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service of Mrs Mobolaji Daba, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa-Ikeja.

The deputy governor charged civil servants on the need to understand the system, the service, protocols, and the administrative tenacities of being a public servant.

“You need to be very busy, you should be honest, caring, fair, and understand your role,” he said. Hamzat praised the Lagos State Public Service as one of the best in the world, citing its composed, organised, disciplined, and dedicated civil servants.

He emphasised that their unwavering commitment, institutional knowledge, and passion for service continued to drive the progress and development of the state. The deputy governor described Daba as an embodiment of honesty, integrity, and professionalism.