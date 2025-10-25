Hams Steps Up Preparations For Hospitality, Aviation And Tourism Young Women Summit 2025

The organizers of Hospitality, Aviation and Tourism Summit 2025 have stepped up preparations for the event as it announced November 26, 2025 date for the annual event to be staged at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme of the summit is: Empowering young women in Hospitality, Aviation and Tourism to un- lock their potential and lead beyond limits, with the Chairman of Sabre West Africa and Golfview Hotel and Resort, Dr Gabriel Olowo, as the Chairman and guest of honour. According to the Convener and organiser of the yearly education and career summit, Lauretta Togo- nu-Bickersteth, HAT, is dedicated to young women in hospitality, aviation and tourism as well as related sectors, such as real Estate Management. To underscore her commitment, she tagged her focus group as; HAT Queens, seeking or engaged in careers in HAT (Hospitality, Aviation and Tourism).

‎”Hospitality careers for African women must move from service-level employment to leadership pipelines,” she noted. Togonu-Bickersteth further dis- closed; ‘‘HAMS is building a bridge: connecting passion and real career progression by providing access to industry and cross-border exposure, skill-based training (Technical, business, entrepreneurial, digital, inter- personal, transformational); mentorship and global visibility. “We focus on reshaping the narrative for African young women in HAT – not just as workers, but as future leaders, innovators and decision makers in the global space.” Adding that it is a platform that will greatly impact and enrich their exposure to the industry and their career. ‘‘This is not just an event but, a movement – for career and leadership exposure platform for young women who want to grow, connect and be seen in the hospitality and tourism space.”

She disclosed that it is a premium paid leadership and leisure experience for young women in hospitality, aviation and tourism. Some of the confirmed speakers for the one-day summit are; Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Dr Alex Nwuba, President of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria; Michael Williams, General Manager, EbonyLife Place; Mr Kofi Abunu, Managing Director, Food Concept Plc; Mr Ziad Maalouf, Founder, SME Scale UP; and Mr Danny Ki- oupouroglou, General Manager, Eko Hotels and Suites. She highlighted some of the benefits and takeaways from the gathering to include; E-Certificate of participation; Mentorship opportunities; Discounted HAMS membership access; Free Guest PDF Book: Starting a business – Where to start?; Employability and career growth insights; and Networking and industry insight presentation, and some participants will win supportive seed funding Waffles. This year the first HAT Skill Queen will be crowned and recognised, among other eco-friendly related side attractions.