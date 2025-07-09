Hampton Estate: Court Bars Kennedy Okonkwo, Others Over Defamatory Posts

Justice T.B. Sunmonu of a Lagos High Court at Tapa has granted an interim injunction restraining prominent real estate developer, Kennedy Okonkwo, his company Capital Gardens Limited, and media personality, Azuka Francisca Ogujiuba, from further publishing or republishing allegedly defamatory statements targeting Ikenna Jideofor and Adewale Oladapo.

The interim injunction, which is to last for 14 days from the date of the order, was granted pending compliance with pre-action protocols, the filing of the substantive suit, and the hearing and determination of any motion for an interlocutory injunction.

The court barred the defendants from disseminating further versions of two publications dated May 23 and 28, 2025, titled: “Beware of Buying Hampton Estate from Ikenna Jideofor & Adewale Oladapo,” and “Beware: Ikenna Jideofor of Premium Homes and Adewale Oladapo of Oretol are hurriedly building on lands they do not own.”

Justice Sunmonu made the order after being satisfied that there was real urgency in the matter and that irreparable harm could occur if the reliefs sought were not granted. The court also held that granting the injunction was in the interest of justice.